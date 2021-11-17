European reverse on Taiwan, so as not to irritate China

Despite the bombastic press releases of the European Union delegation that arrived in Taiwan from Brussels ten days ago to “defend the democracy of the island from the aggression of Communist China”, today Brussels prudently postponed a confidential plan “to a later date” to improve its commercial links with Taipei. In essence, Europe has backtracked on Taiwan, as a sign of internal uncertainty about how to best balance ties with Taipei without risking irritating Beijing. Thus, not even all the boldness publicly declared by the 17 MEPs – including Italians – who arrived in Taipei on an official visit on 3 November last, which in the end – consequently – melted like snow in the sun did not help much; too risky these days to think of going against the Chinese giant. “Here we risk getting involved personally”, they must have thought, probably frightened by the biblical anathema – perennial ban on setting foot in China, in Hong Kong in Macao and life sentence extended to all family members – that Beijing has launched some day ago against anyone who supports the independence of what remains a “rebel province” for the Chinese Communists, to be reunited with the “motherland” by hook or by crook.

On Tuesday, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, warned everyone (and especially the MEPs who visited Taiwan, whose ears will be whistled …) that “any attempt to develop official relations with the Taiwanese authorities it is not acceptable because it violates the fundamental norms of international relations ”. “The Taiwan issue is about China’s internal affairs,” Zhang said in a webinar organized by the European Policy Center. “It is a very sensitive issue, but some in Europe seem to underestimate the aspiration of the Chinese people for the complete reunification of our country. I would like to emphasize that China’s position on the Taiwan issue is firm and clear. This position remains unchanged and will never be changed “.

Meanwhile, today, as the EU abruptly backtracked on Taiwan, the US and Japan kicked off the first anti-submarine military exercises ever launched in “hot” waters – not only because they are around Taiwan, but also because they are the subject of Beijing’s territorial disputes. – of the South China Sea. In short, despite the very evident signs of relaxation – which seemed real and not just theoretical – arising from the virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping yesterday, as regards the “Taiwan node” both the two superpowers remain on their respective positions: Beijing does not admit he replies and even less does he accept the debate on the principle of “one China” (and certainly not from a handful of parliamentarians who landed on the “rebel island” from Brussels and were already harshly criticized for this), while Washington makes a point of honor to show the World that it does not allow itself to be intimidated by its systemic rival and insists on defending the freedom of access and navigation in the hot area of ​​the Indo-Pacific.

On Friday, Brussels was preparing to announce a new strategic understanding with Taiwan on trade and economic issues, which included more regular meetings, collaboration on specific sectors such as semiconductors and more visits from senior officials – a plan that would also include an expansion of official annual consultations between Brussels and Taipei. But the announcement, in the hands of the trade commission, was postponed at the last minute, to a date to be decided. It may be that it will be re-proposed, sooner or later, by the European Parliament itself, which has already pushed in the past for stronger ties with Taiwan, but when – or even “if” – it’s hard to say. However, this is undeniably an abrupt “U-turn” compared to what European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager declared last month: “The European Union has an interest in strengthening relations and cooperation with Taiwan, as part of its policy of a single China “. Too bad that China does not agree at all on this point.

Brussels is trying to “re-engage” with China, following the precipitous decline in relations with Beijing in recent months, which hit its lowest point in March when – in response to similar Chinese decisions – Brussels sanctioned several politicians and entities in China ; a situation that ultimately, in May, led EU legislators to decide to freeze progress on an investment pact with Beijing, the result of long negotiations and which, at the end of 2020, seemed to have been agreed, albeit in line with principle. High-level EU-China communications declined in the following months, although diplomatic discussions continued. And on the Global Investment Agreement (CAI), the President of the European Council Charles Michel said last week: “Is this agreement perfect? No”. “Did we get everything we wanted? Certainly not. But neither is China. Will this agreement lead to a democratic system in China and full respect for human and labor rights? No. But it creates a platform to discuss these issues with the Chinese authorities, who don’t like them, because they don’t share our same system and our values. “And to the question: are our interests better defended and our ability to protect Uighur rights and promote the rule of law in Hong Kong is better guaranteed with or without such an agreement? My answer is that we are not talking about an exact science. There is no simple answer to give. ” Michel concluded.

As part of “reunification” – a buzzword in China-centered political circles in Brussels for the past two months – the EU and China are trying to organize a summit before the end of the year. Brussels’ “intention” is to hold talks in a “27 + 1” format involving all EU states and senior Chinese officials, according to an EU official familiar with planning. This would also be welcomed by those EU countries whose governments have expressed frustration with the Franco-German dominance over Chinese portfolio management. Substantial approval also came from Beijing: “Now we are preparing. We hope to make it by the end of the year, ‘Inshallah’! ”He said, questioned about the project, the ambassador to the EU, Zhang.

The backtracking of the EU clearly manifests the acrobatic attempt to keep itself in balance: to try not to definitively ruin relations with Beijing, after the sharp deterioration recorded in the first six months of this year, and at the same time strengthen its relationship with China. self-government of Taiwan. A “Mission Impossible”, as the most informed of the EU’s top exponents know well, who know just as well that pursuing the latter objective will inevitably compromise the former. “We are examining possible alternative options to strengthen our engagement with Taiwan, which remains an important and like-minded trading partner. This is a work in progress, ”said the spokesperson for the EU Trade Committee, responding to a request for clarification from Hong Kong’s English-language newspaper, South China Morning Post.

It is quite evident to anyone who follows Chinese issues closely, how the outcome of yesterday’s Biden-Xi summit is already exerting a strong influence on international diplomacy, first of all on that of Brussels, which together with many others is considering a repositioning on many issues that directly affect the relationship with the Dragon. And perhaps even more they are influencing the way in which the West – and not only – “looks” and “will look” at Beijing, the unexpected criticisms of Maoism and the work of Mao, reported in the historic “Resolution” presented by Xi Jinping and approved by the latest CCP Plenum, made public yesterday. Perhaps a sign that something is changing in the difficult relationship between Beijing and the democratic West.