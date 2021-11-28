European social security card by 2022?

The European Parliament passed a resolution asking the European Commission to speed up the introduction of the European social security card. It is a digital document that will facilitate the mobility of workers and the portability of their rights (for example the contribution and insurance situation). In Italy a pilot project is already underway with the involvement of INPS.

Digital card with blockchain?

The European social security card (European Social Security Pass in English) allows real-time verification of the insurance and social security situation of workers by the national authorities of the Member State in which they intend to work. It also allows individual countries to fight illegal work and for workers to track social security contributions and benefits.

The European social security card will bring various benefits, such as the protection of workers’ rights, the streamlining of administrative procedures, respect for the diversity of national social security systems and compliance with legislation on social security. privacy.

The objective of the current pilot project, launched in March in collaboration with INPS, is to evaluate the feasibility of one digital solution that can improve the cross-border verification of social security coverage through the identification and authentication of workers. The solution is platform based European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI).

After solving the technical, organizational and legal problems, the European social security card should be introduced by 2023. The European Parliament has instead asked for anticipate its debut to 2022, including health insurance and pensions. It will not be necessary to have a social security number, as for identification and authentication it will be possible to use the current digital solutions (for example the CIE) or the future European digital identity.