European stock exchanges at stake with inflation fears. In Milan, Azimut shines, Tim weak

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – First session of the week little move for European stock exchanges, which continue with the cautious trend of last week, when Wall Street had also lost ground, while remaining close to all-time highs. In particular, the CAC 40 in Paris, the AEX in Amsterdam and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt fluctuate on par. Even the FTSE MIB in Milan, after a declining start, reached Friday’s values. The worst is the IBEX 35 in Madrid.

Following the recent October inflation data, investors fear the Federal Reserve may decide to raise the level of tapering now equal to 15 billion euros per month compared to the initial monthly purchase quota of 120 billion dollars per month. The institution could also adjust interest rates earlier than expected, which is next year. The US price index, in fact, last month rose to 6.2% compared to a year earlier, marking the largest increase since 1990. Producer prices also flew by 8.6% compared to the previous year. to a year earlier, the largest increase since these statistics were recorded, i.e. since November 2010. On the other hand, encouraging data came from China: Industrial production in October rose 3.5% yoy, while retail sales rose 4.9% yoy.

In Milan Tim in the spotlight, purchases on Saipem

Azimut continues to run in Piazza Affari, after the quarterly published last week, and is still under the Telecom Italia lens, after the stalemate on the network that emerged from the board of directors on Thursday. Meanwhile, a thousand rumors about the future of the company, as well as about the discontent of the shareholder Vivendi, are chasing each other. Saipem is also fast-paced, having won two new offshore contracts, one in Australia and one in Turkey, for transport and installation (T&I) activities for a total of over 600 million dollars. Moncler benefits from the news that for the third consecutive year it has been confirmed in the Dow Jones Susstanibility World Europe indices, obtaining the highest score in the Textile Apparel & Luxury Goods sector in the S&P Global Corporate Sustanability Assessment 2021. The shares also benefit from the positive outlook on the luxury sector indicated by the consulting firm Bain & Company and the Altagamma Foundation.

Well Tokyo, encouraging signs from China

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher (+ 0.56%), although it emerged that in the third quarter of 2021 the Japanese economy recorded a decline of 0.8% compared to the previous quarter and of 3% on an annual basis, feeling the effects of the pandemic situation. From China, on the other hand, encouraging data arrived: industrial production in October, according to data communicated by the Chinese National Statistics Office, rose on an annual basis by 3.5%, a further increase compared to + 3.1% of September. In the first 10 months of 2021, growth stood at + 10.9% over the same period of 2020. Retail sales also rose by 4.9% per year in October, accelerating from + 4.4% of September.

Beijing, ChiNext closes -0.8% on first day of trading

ChiNext, the Beijing Stock Exchange listing launched by the Beijing authorities with the aim of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises that encounter difficulties in raising capital, closed down on the first day of trading. At its debut, the ChiNext Price Index fell by 0.8% to 3,401.87 points after a positive opening. The shares of 80 companies are listed on the list; of those ten debuted today after raising 1.5 billion yuan ($ 235 million) from stock sales in the preparation phase. The other companies have been transferred from the National Equities Exchange And Quotations, launched in 2021 which allows SMEs to raise funds before going public.

Spread down below 120 points

Downward trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp (IT0005436693) and the same German duration is indicated at the opening at 119 basis points, down from the 121 points of last Friday’s closing. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp also decreased, reaching 0.93% in the initial stages, from 0.96% of the previous reference.