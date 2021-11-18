European stock exchanges at the window. Oil stocks fell with oil in the red

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Another weak session for the European stock exchanges, after the flat calm of the eve and despite the explosion of infections from Covid-19 in some countries such as Germany and Austria giving cause for concern. At the same time, the increase in infections could be a guarantee monetary policy still accommodating, in spite of the rise in inflation, which in the Old Continent reached 4.1% in October. The drop in the price of oil remains in focus, with stocks in the sector under pressure. In the session of Wednesday 17 November, Wall Street also closed lower, even if now the futures on the US market are slightly up.

Generali in the spotlight, moves among the shareholders

At Piazza Affari with the FTSE MIB not very moved, Prysmian continues to rise, while rumors are racing that Europe could impose tariffs on fiber for tlc from China.Moncler reaches new records by now within a whisker of 70 euros per share . Very positive indications for the sector have emerged from the latest conferences on luxury. Cnh Industrial also run. The rumors about the possible exit from the capital of Generali by De Agostini, who holds 1.4% of the shares, did not shake the company’s quotations. Mediobanca, on the other hand, is on the rise, with the market questioning the moves of Leonardo Del Vecchio, who according to press rumors could ask the ECB for the ok to increase more than 20% of the share capital. Finally, oil shares are doing badly, affected by the sharp drop in crude oil: Eni, Saipem and Tenaris in the red.

Down with crude oil, China releases part of its strategic reserves

Still a minus sign for oil prices. «The movement of crude oil – say the analysts of Mps Capital Services – is due to fears of a release of strategic reserves by the major countries (China and the USA). A first signal in this direction came tonight from China which announced that it will release part of the strategic reserves, but without providing more details at the moment ”. The impact on prices, in addition toad effect that you are already seeing, it will depend a lot onextent of the transaction. «The dynamics of prices

of oil – they continue – will be important, as if prices were to remain contained (below 80 dollars a barrel) even in the coming weeks, this should lead to less upward pressure on inflation in the data for November and especially December ».

Tokyo closes weak, waiting for the stimulus plan

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed lower after the previous day’s Wall Street indices and the dollar’s decline against the yen as investors awaited the announcement of a economic stimulus plan by the Japanese government. The Japanese government is expected to finalize tomorrow’s massive new economic stimulus plan, which according to the Nikkei newspaper could amount to over 40,000 billion yen (more than 300 billion euros), a figure so far well above expectations. The Nikkei index closed 0.3% lower at 29598.66 points.