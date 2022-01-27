European stock exchanges bounce together with Piazza Affari: eyes on the Fed

L’Euro / US dollar maintains its position substantially stable at 1.129. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,845.5 per ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) rose slightly, advancing to 85.79 dollars per barrel.
Unchanged it spreadwhich stands at +139 basis points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP standing at 1.28%.
Among the European lists in the foreground Frankfurtwhich shows a strong increase of 1.69%, good insights on Londonwhich shows a large 1.40% lead, and takes off Pariswith an important increase of 1.51%.
In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB continues the day with an increase of 1.46%, to 26,408 points; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share it gained 1.49% compared to the previous session, trading at 28,779 points.
Excellent performance of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.9%); on the same line, the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.95%).
Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Tenaris (+ 3.49%), Leonardo (+ 3.41%), Saipem (+ 3.28%) e Unicredit (+ 2.84%).
Top of the ranking of mid-cap stocks from Milan, De ‘Longhi (+ 7.70%), Tod’s (+ 6.41%), doValue (+ 4.53%) e Alerion Clean Power (+ 3.33%).
The worst performances, however, are recorded on Caltagirone SpAwhich marks a -1.26%.
Undertone Italmobiliare which shows a filing of 0.81%.
(Teleborsa) 26-01-2022 09:30