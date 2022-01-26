European stock exchanges bounce together with Piazza Affari: eyes on the Fed

(Teleborsa) –, as well as in Piazza Affari, which rebounds after the substantial losses accused the eve. All eyes are on the Fed, responsible for yesterday’s correction, as we await confirmation of the first rate hike in March.

L’Euro / US dollar maintains its position substantially stable at 1.129. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,845.5 per ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) rose slightly, advancing to 85.79 dollars per barrel.

Unchanged it spread, which stands at +139 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 1.28%.

Among the European lists in the foreground Frankfurt, which shows a strong increase of 1.69%, good insights on London, which shows a large 1.40% lead, and takes off Paris, with an important increase of 1.51%.

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB continues the day with an increase of 1.46%, to 26,408 points; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share it gained 1.49% compared to the previous session, trading at 28,779 points.

Excellent performance of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 1.9%); on the same line, the FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.95%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Tenaris (+ 3.49%), Leonardo (+ 3.41%), Saipem (+ 3.28%) e Unicredit (+ 2.84%).

Top of the ranking of mid-cap stocks from Milan, De ‘Longhi (+ 7.70%), Tod’s (+ 6.41%), doValue (+ 4.53%) e Alerion Clean Power (+ 3.33%).

The worst performances, on the other hand, are recorded on Caltagirone SpA, which marks a -1.26%.

Undertone Italmobiliare which shows a filing of 0.81%.

(Teleborsa) 26-01-2022 09:30