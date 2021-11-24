European stock exchanges cautious awaiting US data. In Milan Tim still in rally

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges are showing signs of awakening, but are unable to get into higher gear, after a session marked by sales due to fears related to interest rate risk and the prospect of new lockdowns, while oil prices and Treasury rates continue to rise 10-year Americans remain in the 1.63% area before the publication of the PCE indicator on American inflation and the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting on 2-3 November.

The attitude of the American central bank towards inflation, with the market betting on a first rate hike in June 2022, was at the root of the discontent of the last few sessions which resulted in rising yields on government bonds and equities down. Thus the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt move at an uncertain pace, and more after that the Ifo business expectations index fell in November at 96.5 points from 97.7 points in October, the Ftse 100 in London, the IBEX 35 in Madrid and the AEX in Amsterdam.

Tim snaps on rumors about Kkr raises, Enel goes up after the plan

Telecom Italia shares jumped after new rumors, denied, on the possibility that Kkr is already evaluating a net increase in the public offer for the tlc group. The stock went up to 47 cents, from 43 at yesterday’s closing and from € 0.505 for Kkr’s expression of interest. According to rumors from the offerer’s side, valuations are pushing towards € 0.70-0.90 per share also to convince the resistance of the first shareholder Vivendi. Banca Mediolanum is up on the day of the death of its founder, Ennio Doris. The stock exchange did not react with nervousness to the news, given that Doris had long ago left the operative positions to her son Massimo. Enel goes up after the presentation of the 2022-2024 industrial plan. As expected, the group has slightly lowered the 2022-24 guidance compared to the indications of the previous plan (reduction of about -4% on EBITDA and -5% on profit), with projections in line with the consensus. Instead, the dividend and the focus on electrification and renewables were confirmed.

Spread widens and goes towards 130 points

Negative trend for BTp traded on the electronic secondary Mts. The tensions of the eve, which caused a decisive widening of the spread with the Bunds, are still present and the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp (IT0005436693) and the German bond of equal duration is indicated at 129 points from 128 basis points of the final on Tuesday. Fears of a change in monetary policy are penalizing fixed income and Italian 10-year yields continue to grow at 1.07% from 1.05% at closing on the eve of the day (0.94% on Monday).

Oil on the rise, eyes on US decisions on reserves

The barrel of oil consolidates yesterday’s levels reached after the market’s negative reception of the agreement between the US and other countries to use crude oil reserves to cool the rise in prices: for operators, intervention, even if it does not trigger a short-term reaction from OPEC +, is temporary in scope and is unable to rebalance the relationship between supply and demand. January Brent trades at $ 82.4 per barrel, January WTI at $ 78.6 per barrel.