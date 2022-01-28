European stock exchanges in red, Leonardo in the lead in Milan. Brent at its highest since 2014

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Last session of the week in the sign of volatility for European stock exchanges which, despite having almost completely recovered the losses of the beginning of the week, are proceeding downwards and remain hanging on concerns about the moves of the Federal Reserve, the rise ofinflation Use, the impact of Omicron and the geopolitical tensions with the Russia on the Ukrainian front. The FTSE MIB in Milan moves in “red”, as does the DAX 30 index in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris. In our country, moreover, the uncertainties regarding the election of the Quirinale are added, while we are moving towards the fifth ballot without there being yet a shared name for the future presidency of the Republic. On the macro front, on the other hand, France recorded a 7% jump in GDP in 2021, while in Germany import prices increased more moderately than expected (+ 0.1% in December against the + 1.7% expected) . Following will come the confidence indices in Italy and the Eurozone and producer prices in Italy. The United States closes with household incomes, labor costs and the University of Michigan confidence index.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

In Piazza Affari at the top Leonardo, down Stellantis



In Milan, Leonardo – Finmeccanica is highlighted on the main FTSE MIB index, which on the eve of closed markets communicated the forecast for the closure of 2021 with orders, revenues and ebita in the upper part of the guidance with a free operating cash-flow equal to about 200 million euros (about double the original estimates). Among the first places on the list also Unicredit after the accounts. The bank, led by Andrea Orcel, ended the year surpassing “the 2021 guidance for the main financial items” with an underlying net profit of 3.9 billion (tripled compared to 1.3 billion in 2020, the guidance was over 3 billion , 7 billion), total revenues at 18 billion (+ 4.8%, guidance at 17.5) and unchanged costs at 9.8 billion. Purchases on utilities with Hera and A2a, which approved the plan update to 2030 with investments rising to 18 billion and an increase in the EBITDA and profit targets. Luxury went well with Moncler while at the bottom of the list the “Agnelli galaxy” with Cnh Industrial and Stellantis which, before the opening of the markets, communicated the commercial results in China, with the sale of 100 thousand vehicles for the DPCA joint venture.

Spread rises to 144 points, Brent at its highest since 2014

The spread between BTp and Bund on the MTS secondary electronic market for European government bonds rose. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark and the same German maturity, in fact, is indicated at 144 basis points from 141 points at the closing on 27 January. The yield of the ten-year BTp benchamrk also rose to 1.40% from a last position at 1.36% of the previous reference. Oil also continues its run: WTI March futures rise by 0.66% to $ 87.18 a barrel, Brent futures of the same maturity are confirmed close to $ 90 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and rise by 0.57% to $ 89.84. On the exchange front, the euro / dollar remains below 1.12 with the single currency changing hands at 1.1131 dollars (1.1153 at the end of January 27) and at 128.709 yen (from 128.73). The dollar / yen exchange rate is at 115.647.

On the eve of a volatile session for Wall Street



On the eve of another very volatile session on Wall Street. There have been strong fluctuations since the beginning of the week, the result of concerns over the Fed’s moves, the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the economy and tensions with Russia on Ukraine. The day, however, had started positively thanks above all to macroeconomic data, with the drop in the number of applications for unemployment benefits and, above all, the sharp rise in GDP, which in the fourth quarter was 6.9%. Overall, + 5.7% was recorded in 2021, the best pace since 1984. The Dow Jones lost 7.58 points (-0.02%), the S&P 500 fell 23.43 points (- 0.54%) and now loses more than 10% from its January 3 record, the Nasdaq Composite lost 189.34 points (-1.4%) and is worth 17% less than its recent record.

Tokyo stock market rebounds (+ 2.09%) with the auto sector



Finally, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session on January 28 with a strong rebound, after three consecutive days of decline at the end of a week characterized by nervousness due to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy indications. At the end of trading, the Nikkei index of leading stocks recovered 2.09% to 26,717.34 points. Overall, however, it fell 2.9% for the week. Among the stocks in the light are those of the auto sector: Toyota (+ 3.42% to 2,237 yen) after having released data on sales of 10.5 million vehicles in 2021 which allow it to maintain the title of world number one in the sector . Nissan (+ 2.45%) and above all Mitsubishi Motors (+ 4.56%) also benefited from the announcement of the alliance that unites them with French Renault, which will invest 23 billion euros for the electrification of vehicles over the next five years. to be able to launch 35 new electric models by 2030.