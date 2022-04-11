European stock exchanges in red mid-session. Focus on central banks and Covid







The first session of the week continues in the red for European stock exchanges (-0.45% Milan, -0.74% Frankfurt, -0.39% London) with the theme of inflation, the ECB meeting scheduled for Thursday and worsening of Covid cases in China weighing on investors’ mood, while the outcome of the first round of the French presidential elections only supports the Paris stock exchange in the first few minutes (+ 0.32%). The war in Ukraine also remains in the foreground, according to the World Bank’s spring forecasts, the Ukrainian economy will drop by 45% in 2022 that of Russia by 11%.

The Moscow stock exchange continued the week with a rise in the Moex index (+ 0.55%) while the dollar-denominated RTS fell almost 3.57%. The ruble returns above 80 for one dollar and is trading at 83 for one dollar (-3.5%) and at 90.22 for one euro (-2.5%). Over the weekend, S&P cut the Russian sovereign rating to selective default after the payment in rubles of the dollar-denominated Eurobond which expired on 4 April.

In the red Wall Street with the Dow Jones down by 0.36% and the S&P by 0.59%. Earnings season kicks off this week with Jp Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all due to the report. So far, Wall Street has done surprisingly well in the face of a violent bond sell-off that saw 10-year Treasury yields rise 31 basis points last week. Yields last climbed to a three-year high of 2.77% and surpassed Chinese bond yields for the first time since 2010. The 10-year Treasury currently stands at 2.763%. Remaining in the bond field, in Europe after the French elections, spreads narrowed significantly. In Italy, the ten-year BTP yield is 2.410%, while the BTP / Bund spread is 164 points. On the macro data front, Chinese inflation grew at the fastest pace of the past three months in March, supported by disruptions in the national supply chain caused by Covid-19 control measures, along with rising energy prices. .

The increase in cases of Covid-19 in China slow down the prices of crude oil which slipped by 2% both for Brent (100.82 dollars per barrel) and for WTI (95.77 dollars per barrel for the May future) . Gas prices slightly down in Europe at 103.15 euros per megawatt hour (-0.7%). Gold instead rose slightly (+ 0.61%) which trades at 1,957 dollars an ounce. On the currency market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remains below 1.09 (+ 0.28%), confirming its lowest level in two years at the opening of a week in which the US inflation data for March and the meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB will be the two key factors for the exchange rate trend. The greenback strengthens on the main currencies: the cross between dollar and yen at 125.37 (+0.88), while that between pound and dollar remains below 1.30 for the first time since November 2020 (-0.03 %).

At Piazza Affari, he took profits on Banco Bpm (-3.95%) after the + 10.24% on Friday. Down also Atlantia (-2.58%), also back from a recent rally. Prysmian's + 3.80% stands out and Unicredit marks + 1.01%, which will postpone the data for the first quarter to 4 May (from 27 April) in order to better manage its exposure in Russia. The situation in China weighs on Moncler which loses 4.39%. Among the industrialists, Interpump (-1.51%), Stellantis (-0.57%) and Pirelli (-1.10%) suffer.




