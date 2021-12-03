European stock exchanges in red together with Milan

S & P-500

(Teleborsa) –, which closed down trades, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffered substantial losses. Meanwhile on the New York Stock Exchange, themoves up by 1.12%.

L’Euro / US dollar maintains its position substantially stable at 1.131. Bad day forgold, which continues the session at $ 1,765.5 an ounce, down 0.81%. Positive session for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which shows a gain of 1.14%.

Enhance it spread (differential between the yield of the BTP and that of the German Bund), falling to +135 basis points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP reaching 0.94%.

Among the Euroland indices suffers Frankfurt, which shows a loss of 1.35%, a small loss for London, which trades with a -0.55%, and preys on the sellers Paris, with a decrease of 1.25%.

Trading down for the Milan Stock Exchange, which shows a decrease of 1.39% on FTSE MIB; on the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which stops at 28,516 points, retracing 1.40%.

Depressed the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.67%); on the same trend, the FTSE Italia Star (-1.95%).

At the close of the Milan Stock Exchange, the turnover in today’s session was equal to 2.26 billion euros, a significant decrease (-16.23%), compared to the previous session which had seen the trading of 2.7 billion euros; while the volumes traded went from 0.79 billion shares of the previous session to today’s 0.64 billion.

Between best Italian stocks large cap, effervescent Telecom Italia, with an improvement of 2.00%.

Positive trend for Banco BPM, which is up by a decent + 1.47%.

The strongest declines, on the other hand, occurred on STMicroelectronics, which closed the session at -6.62%.

Breathless Amplifon, which falls by 3.11%.

Thud of DiaSorin, which shows a 2.73% drop.

Sales focus on Is in the, which suffers a decline of 2.44%.

Between best stocks in the FTSE MidCap, Brembo (+ 1.35%), MARR (+ 1.20%), Banca Popolare di Sondrio (+ 1.04%) e Rai Way (+ 0.99%).

The strongest declines, on the other hand, occurred on Juventus, which closed the session at -4.79%.

Letter on Reply, which records a significant decline of 4.27%.

It sinks ERG, with a fall of 3.96%.

Collapses Carel Industries, with a decrease of 3.66%.

(Teleborsa) 02-12-2021 17:50