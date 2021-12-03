European stock exchanges in the sign of volatility, lists little moved pending US unemployment

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges in the sign of volatility in the last session of a week experienced in fluctuations, confirming the current condition of uncertainty that dominates the market. Moreover, too many unknowns on the table that place central banks in front of difficult choices: the global blaze of inflation (crude oil returns to rise, Brent close to 71 dollars) and the unknown factor of the Omicron variant, whose real scope is still to be fully deciphered. On the other hand, a series of important macroeconomic data are expected during the day, starting with that on US unemployment in November, another element that the Fed will consider for the squeeze on rates. In Europe, meanwhile, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, confirmed that it is “very unlikely that there will be an increase in interest rates in the course of 2022”, while stressing that the Eurotower is “ready to act”. After a successful start, the FTSE MIB has returned to around par.

Among the main securities of Piazza Affari, eyes on Telecom Italia on the day of the board of directors that will launch the examination of the Kkr takeover bid. Bene Recordati, which has signed a 750 million acquisition in the United Kingdom.

The market promotes Recordati after the 750 million deal

The Stock Exchange promotes the move by Recordati, which acquired Eusa Pharma, a UK-based global specialist pharmaceutical company, focused on rare diseases and niche oncology and controlled by funds managed by Ew Healthcare Partners, for 750 million. According to Equita analysts, the deal “on the whole is to be considered positively even if the entry multiple is high”, ie 6 times the current sales and 23 times the estimated gross operating margin in 2023. High numbers, “justified by the fact of being rare diseases, in the oncology segment and with high growth potential; the exploitation of the technological platform for new therapies is to be explored “, adds the broker, who points out that the operation” sanctions Recordati’s entry into the oncology world and the options for expansion are to be evaluated “.

Oil sustained by the rise in crude oil

Oil stocks are highlighted, starting with Saipem and Eni. Yesterday, OPEC + member producing countries agreed at their monthly meeting to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil production increases of 0.4 million barrels a day despite concerns about the effect of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The sign has in any case left the door open to intervene to moderate the rises should the fundamental conditions deteriorate. «We believe that the confirmation of the Opec + policy is favorable to crude oil prices, even if in the coming months the production surplus and the Omicron variant could weigh on the Brent momentum – underline the Equita experts -. Our current hypothesis on the Brent price for the 2021-2023 earnings estimates is $ 70 per barrel ».