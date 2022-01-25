European stock exchanges in the sign of volatility on the eve of the Fed. Wall Street in red

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – He managed a partial rebound on the European indices, at the end of a session in which they changed direction several times. After the high-tension Monday that saw a session in deep red for equities (Milan the worst at -4%), the stock exchanges of the Old Continent managed to distance themselves from the negative trend of Wall Street and to end trading with the plus sign. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB appeared less tonic than other lists, weighed down by the decline of Leonardo – Finmeccanica. Paris finished at + 0.74%, Frankfurt at + 0.75%, London at + 1.02%, Madrid at + 0.89% and Amsterdam at +0.16 percent. Investors’ attention remains high on the situation in Ukraine, where is ittherisks of a conflict are always high, even if diplomacy is at work, while on the central bank front the meeting of the Federal Reserve that, it is feared, in March, in addition to the rise in interest rates, it could also initiate a tightening of the budget.

To all this in Italy are added the uncertainties for the election of the President of the Republic, with the fate of Prime Minister Mario Draghi worrying the markets. During the week, the accounts of the big US techs are also expected, in addition to those of Tesla.

Wall Street in decline and high volatility

Indices are moving lower on Wall Street, after having recovered and closed positively in Monday’s session, recording the best intraday rebound since 2008. These sudden recoveries are often considered a good sign for the markets, but this may not be the case. case, according to Bloomberg. According to calculations by Bespoke Investment Group, the Nasdaq canceled an intraday decline of more than 4% for the sixth time since 1988; on previous occasions, the tech index recorded a median decline of 5.5% in the following month and 7.9% in the following three months. In short, this type of rebound does not usually signal the end of the sell-off, but shows one volatility typical of the beginning of a downturn period.

In Piazza Affari good oil, collapse of Leonardo

In Piazza Affari, the rise in crude oil (+ 1.9% in March WTI to 84.89 dollars a barrel, + 1.75% for Brent with the same maturity at 87.8 dollars) pushed oil, with Tenaris (+4 , 62%), Saipem (+ 3.5%) and Eni (+ 3.22%) at the top of the main segment. Assets under management and cars fell, while the worst was Leonardo (-5.7%) on fears of rumors about the Eurofighter maxi contract with Kuwait, where two senior officers would be accused of alleged corruption. The company has made it known that the program “proceeds in line with the contract” and that Leonardo “is not the subject of a judicial investigation in relation to the Kuwait program”. On the rest of the list, Juventus (+ 5.26%) hope for the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.