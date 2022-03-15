European stock exchanges in tight decline between Ukraine and the Fed. Thundering of Asian prices with the return of Covid

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges return to “red” due to concerns about the evolution of the war in Ukraine, with the stalemate in talks between Moscow and Kiev (the fourth round of discussions did not lead to progress) and the difficult dialogue between the United States and China (after the meeting in Rome between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and the head of Chinese diplomacy Yang Jiechi). In Milan, the FTSE MIB moved into negative territory, as did the German DAX 30 index, the French CAC 40 and the FT-SE 100 in London. Investors’ attention remains focused on the fallout from the war for global recovery, with the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, who has already defined EU GDP growth of around 4% in 2022 as “unrealistic”.

The expectation is also growing for the imminent moves of the central banks: the Federal Reserve is called on March 16 to take a decision on the taxi and an initial tightening of 25 basis points is expected. But the global increase in infectious diseases is also putting the markets in tension COVID-19with the new leap in cases in China (5,280 in the last 24 hours, a record since the first wave) and the city of Shenzhen returned to lockdownwhich led to the immediate collapse of the Asian markets, from Hong Kong (-6.20%) to Shanghai (-4.95%).

Moncler and Tenaris slip into Piazza Affari

In Piazza Affari, where the declines are generalized, the focus is above all on the Generali company after 2021 accounts higher than market expectations, with the best operating result ever at 5.9 billion (+ 12.4%) and a net profit to 2.85 billion (+ 63%). CEO Philippe Donnet speaks of “record results despite a challenging context”. But the Lion of Trieste is also on the eve of a delicate renewal of the top management: “Yesterday we presented our list, which sees candidates of excellent profile and great international experience, a list of great quality from all points of view”.

Among the stocks that on the FTSE MIB are trying to stem the losses is the utility sector with Terna and Italgas, while in the lower part of the main list are placed the industrialists with Buzzi Unicem, the auto sector with Cnh Industrial and Stellantis and the main institutes of credit, from Intesa Sanpaolo to Unicredit. The “black jersey” of the morning goes to Moncler’s luxury and to oil with Tenaris who are affected by the race to the bottom of crude oil, triggered by fears about a slowdown in demand in China. Sales also on Telecom Italia grappling with the opening of the board of directors to the Kkr fund. Outside the main list, the Mfe A shares (i.e. the former Mediaset shares) are suspended from trading pending a press release. This is after the Board of MediaForEurope in the late evening of March 14 resolved – based on what has been learned from Radiocor – the reorganization of Mediaset Espana, already controlled by the Italian group, through a public purchase and exchange offer aimed at delisting.

WTI oil returns below 100 dollars a barrel

On the foreign exchange front, the euro is barely moved on the greenback at $ 1,099 (from 1,096 at the close of the day before) and is worth 129,809 yen (129.3). The ruble partially recovers ground on the single currency and the greenback: the euro / ruble exchange rate is at 130.43 (-1.75%) and the dollar / ruble exchange rate is at 119.9 (-1.72%), while the race to the bottom of oil continues, which has returned below the threshold of 100 dollars a barrel: the WTI futures in April lose 5.3% to about 97.6 dollars a barrel and those of Brent expiring in May lose 5, 2% to approximately $ 101.3. The prices of the gas, traded on the European market, which continue to point downwards, approaching the threshold of 100 euros per megawatt hour. The contracts traded in Amsterdam in April yield 5.69% to 108 euros.