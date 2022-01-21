European Stock Exchanges Negative on Fed Rates, Milan Loses Over 300 Points By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Another negative week for European equities as it follows the developments in the US prices, now in the process of adapting to the new monetary environment. Il loses 1.2% (320 points), loses 1.3%, records -1.2%, while it drops -1.3%.

Among the other European lists, -1.5% for, -1.4% for and -2.2% for.

The negative sentiment came, once again, from the United States, where they lost 1.1% and 1.3% respectively, curbed by fears about the (highs from 1982 to December) and by multiple rate hikes. of interest. According to the derivatives markets, there will be 4 hikes on federal funds by the Fed in 2022, with a first increase of 50 basis points at the meeting on March 16 that is gaining momentum.

In the ECB, with inflation at an all-time high in December (+ 5%), the division between the members of the Governing Council remains wide, as highlighted by the minutes of the last meeting published on Thursday. According to some exponents, prices in the euro zone could “easily” remain above the symmetrical target of 2%, which is why the bank should keep the door open to a more restrictive policy.

While for Lagarde, who will speak again this afternoon at 13:30 CET, prices may remain above 2% but the underlying factors will ease over the course of the year, so there is no rush to move into a tightening phase. before completing the QE plans and the roll over of maturing securities.

According to a Fitch report, the ECB “will not follow” the Fed in the next couple of years, although “surprises to the upside in wage growth and inflation expectations, or global supply problems persist longer than expected, could increase the risk of a first rate hike sooner than expected, perhaps in 2024 “.

The comment

The US stock has calmed down below the 1.8% yield after hitting a two-year high in the down session, while the two-year remains at the highs of January 2020 above a rate of 1.02%, with similar movements observed. among the sovereign bonds of the euro area.

The recent movement of US bonds, Stefano Sanna, Partner of Norisk SCF, explains to Investing.com “has disturbed the course of the stock markets which, especially in the components characterized by a growth style”, but the level of yields “still remains high. decidedly low levels if observed from a historical perspective, especially if also considering inflation data “.

“Although the rise in US ten-year yields could still find room up to the 2-2.10% area, it must be taken into account how the forces that have reduced real equilibrium rates in recent years (such as demographic aging) are continuing to act as a kind of gravity towards the yield curve “.

“Much attention will still have to be paid to so-called wage inflation and it should also be emphasized how companies tend to adapt their behavior such as price decisions (or the granting of new wage increases) precisely on the basis of inflation expectations”, he explains. the aspect of the consulting firm.

“In the portfolios – adds Sanna – we opted for a reduction in duration and the growth component, without excluding it. Rather, giving space to strategies aimed at identifying companies that are able to pay stable and / or growing dividend flows, but quality (i.e. without affecting capital strength). The healthcare and biotech sectors continue to be included in our investment strategies with a medium-long term perspective, as well as renewable energy (which in recent months has shown a correction of significant entity) “.