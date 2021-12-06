European stock exchanges seen to be recovering, bitcoin below 50,000





European stock markets seen a robust recovery after the strong volatility of last week, which led the lists to close the session on Friday in the red. The main driver of the market continues to be the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Among the authoritative voices that have expressed themselves on the issue, that of the former adviser from the White House, Andy Slavitt stands out: interviewed by Cnbc, the expert explained that there are reasons to believe the current vaccines “sufficiently effective against the mutation”. At risk, he added, there would be mainly the unvaccinated.

And while in Europe indications are expected from the Eurogroup meeting and in Italy the reading on October retail sales, the futures of the Wall Street indices also indicate an upward start, with the Nasdaq however closer to parity. Negative against the Asian markets: Tokyo loses 0.38%, Shanghai 0.48% and Hong Kong falls by a heavy 1.78%, driven by the decline by Evergrande and Alibaba.

Investors are also closely monitoring the cryptocurrency turmoil: Bitcoin has lost around 17% in the past few days, and returned to trading below $ 50,000, at around $ 48,200. The reason, according to experts, could be due to the fact that traders are progressively moving away from risk assets to protect themselves from volatility. At the same time, however, the safe haven asset par excellence, gold, remains stable at around $ 1,785 an ounce.

Oil, on the other hand, is picking up again, also very volatile last week: the WTI rises by 2.4% to 67.8 dollars a barrel, Brent is + 2.3% at 71.5 dollars. Still strong losses against natural gas, which fell by 7.4% to 3.83 dollars. At the same time, the dollar strengthens: the cross between the euro and the greenback falls back to 1.1283. Ten-year Treasury at 1.382%, while the BTP-Bund spread restarts at 130 basis points.

At Piazza Affari, the focus remains on banking stocks: in particular Unicredit in view of the industrial plan, but also Mps for the possible developments of the affair relating to the sale of the Sienese institute. Attention then to oil and their reaction to the trend in the price of crude oil. (All rights reserved)



