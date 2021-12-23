European stock exchanges slowly advance before the Christmas break

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Moderate upward trend for European stock exchanges after the good performance of the last few sessions. It is possible, however, that the investors pull the oars on the boat given that on 24 December most of the markets of the Old Continent will be closed for the Christmas holidays. Trading volumes are also low. Thus, the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid are all showing a modest increase, after the rise in GDP (+ 2.6% on the second quarter and +3, 4% yoy) and the AEX in Amsterdam. London is weaker, penalized by fears of infections from Covid-19 which have now exceeded the threshold of 100,000 units.

The focus remains on the spread of the pandemic and on the restrictions that countries are introducing to fight the virus. New measures will also be announced in Italy after the meeting of the control room. On the other hand, a Scottish study carried out on about 5 million infected, highlighted that the Omicron variant, although more contagious than the Delta, is less dangerous and causes fewer hospitalizations.

Wall Street futures up, eyes on macro data

Wall Street futures up, after a positive day, after the publication of the third reading of the GDP, better than expected: in the third quarter the economy grew by 2.3% and not 2.1% as indicated previously. The day is full of macro data: in the United States, in addition to unemployment benefits, the trend in Americans’ incomes and inflation calculated on purchases will be announced.

In Milan again focus on Tim, attention for Cnh Industrial

In Piazza Affari the attention remains on Telecom, even after the words of the premier, Mario Draghi. Nexi in the spotlight, after having communicated that it has received from Consob the authorization to publish the prospectus relating to its shares that will be issued to service the merger by incorporation of Sia. Furthermore, waiting for the extraordinary assembly of Cnh Industrial which should give the green light to the Iveco demerger. Pirelli also climbs, in the wake of Continental which marks one of the best performances in Frankfurt. The number one of Pirelli’s German competitor, Nikolai Setzer, indicated that 2021 could end with a profit margin at the high end of the outlook. After the good performance of the eve, Leonardo still climbs. Diasorin and Recordati beat the slack.

Stable spread above 130 points

Negative trend for the sector of government bonds traded on the electronic secondary Mts. The trend affects all eurozone sovereign bonds and the spread between 10-year BTPs and Bunds of the same duration is stable on Wednesday’s final levels. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark (IT0005436693) and the same German maturity is indicated at 133 basis points, the same level as the previous closing. The yield level of the benchmark ten-year BTp is also confirmed at 1.05%, unchanged compared to the previous year.

Euro remains above 1.13 dollars, oil has little effect

On the exchange rate, the euro remains above the threshold of 1.13 dollars regained on the eve: it changes hands at 1.1327 dollars (from 1.1327). The single currency is also worth 129.42 yen (129.39), while the dollar / yen exchange rate is stable at 114.25 (114.21).

The price of oil is slightly down: the wti, contract in February, stands at 72.5 dollars a barrel (-0.27%).