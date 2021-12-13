European stock exchanges up in central banking week

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets are moving higher in the first session of a week that will see central banks as protagonists, given that all the main institutions have the last monetary policy meeting of 2021 scheduled. significant impact of the Omicron variant on the performance of the economy have shrunk. After an octave of brilliant recovery, in which the Stoxx600 gained 2.7% and Piazza Affari 3.02%, the indices are all in positive territory, as shown by the performance of the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the Ftse 100 in London, the IBEX 35 in Madrid and the AEX in Amsterdam.

First, the analysts of Mps Capital Services write summarizing the crucial appointments of the week, we will have the Fed’s decision on Wednesday (expected to accelerate the pace of tapering), while on Thursday there will be the ECB meeting (which will decide on the post-Pepp expected to end. in March) and that of the BoE (expected to leave rates unchanged after the latest macro data and pending developments on the Covid front). Fed and ECB are also expected to provide new growth and inflation estimates (up to 2024 for the ECB) with an upward revision of the latter. In addition to these, meetings of the Japanese, Swiss and Norwegian central banks are scheduled.

Tim is triggered in Milan, pharmaceuticals are good

In Piazza Affari, a snapshot of Telecom Italia among the rumors according to which KKR could proceed to formalize the offer even without due diligence. Amplifon and Recordati do well among the stocks in the healthcare sector, while Tenaris leads the oil rises. Among the banks Unicredit earns: in an interview with The sun 24 hours CEO Andrea Orcel said the group could look to acquisitions both in Italy and abroad. “But now we don’t have dossiers on the table, M&A makes sense if it creates value and this also depends on relative market valuations,” he said. Italgas down after the serious accident in Ravanusa in the province of Agrigento with the collapse of some buildings due to a gas leak: the company that manages the distribution specified that it had not had any reports of gas leaks in the previous days and that it had inspected the network in 2020 and 2021. Outside the Ftse Mib, Banca Mps rises among the rumors of a replacement at the operational top of the institute of Siena. The former Mediaset securities, Mfe A and Mfe B, have not yet marked an opening price, in the first session in which the share split is operative.

Spread up above 130 points

Upward trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (IT0005436693) and the German bond of the same duration is indicated at 132 basis points, up from 129 basis points at Friday’s closing. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp also rose, reaching 0.98% from 0.96% of the previous reference.