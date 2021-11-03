European stock markets cautious awaiting Fed announcements, Ferrari rally in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Session under the banner of caution for European stock exchanges, which remain close to all-time highs and remain at the window pending the decisions of the Fed which will arrive in the next few hours. The American Central Bank, in fact, will announce the start of the “tapering” or the gradual reduction of the purchase of bonds from 120 billion per month, created to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not yet time, however, in the words of Jerome Powell a few days ago, to increase the taxi of interest although investors continue to aim for 2-3 hikes in 2002. Meanwhile, the eyes of the market remain on the spread after the recent flare-ups. On Milanese equities, attention is still being paid to the quarterly reports, with Intesa Sanpaolo numbers on the way, and to the auto sector after the 36% drop in registrations. Crude oil is down, with the increase in US inventories and Brent which drops to around 83.6 dollars.

In Piazza Affari it is a record-breaking Ferrari, Prysmian slips

Ferrari is in pole position on the FTSE MIB and continues to update records reaching 219 euros per share, after the quarterly increase and the improvement of the annual guidance. Recordati and Amplifon also did well, while the realizations hit the Prysmian stock in particular. The oil sector was weak with Eni falling, as well as generalized sales to banks, starting with Unicredit. Even less sign for Telecom Italia grappling with the next board of directors in which we will try to clarify the future strategies of the group.

Waiting room for Fed aid reduction

Investors await the decisions of the Federal Reserve, which in the next few hours should announce the start of tapering, or the gradual reduction of the 120 billion-a-month bond purchase program launched to support the economy during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The tapering is then expected to end around mid-2022. Days ago, the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, in his last public address before the meeting, he stated that “it’s time to start tapering, but I don’t think it’s time to raise interest rates.” Investors, however, are already betting on 2-3 rate hikes in 2022, while most Fed bankers currently do not expect even one.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

Fed and ECB moves “heat up” the spread

Demand keeps all markets on their toes, not just the American ones. And above all those of government bonds, which in recent days have lived in a real storm. On 28 October, during the press conference of the ECB, President Christine Lagarde announced that the European institute will also close the extraordinary pandemic policy of purchases of securities in March 2022 (the so-called “Pepp” program), but did not mention what it could do after that date to avoid a market shock.

And so the spread between BTp and Bund moves slightly up after closing in sharp decline on the eve. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp and the same German duration is indicated at 124 basis points (from 122 at the closing on 2 November). Finally, the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp falls, which marks a first position at 1.06% from 1.09% on the eve (1.23% the previous end).