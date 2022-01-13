European stocks cautious, waiting for US data. In Milan, Iveco and St

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European financial markets are moving at two speeds, with Asia in the red and the dollar under pressure and at a two-month low. The US inflation figure for December, which stood at 7% (the highest level since 1982 and over 6.8% in November), did not scare the markets and confirmed investors’ expectations. the words of Fed chairman Jerome Powell, that the central bank aims to curb the rise in prices without damaging the economy and that every move will be parameterized to the trend of the data and the recovery.

Attention now returns to the increase in Covid-19 infections, which weighed above all in the Tokyo session, and to the repercussions on the economy. In China, bank lending figures were particularly disappointing, which fell more than expected. This is how the FTSE MIB in Milan, which looks at the industrial production figure for November (+ 1.9%, above pre-Covid levels), the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the Ftse 100 move with alternating current. in London, the IBEX 35 in Madrid and the AEX in Amsterdam.

ECB: inflation above 2% in 2022, ready to adjust instruments

For the moment, the bulletin published by the ECB does not affect the performance of the markets very much. The Eurotower stressed that “the recovery of the economy continues in the euro area. Growth is moderating, but in the course of this year it should return to a vigorous recovery ». However, risks linked to inflation remain, which rose further to 4.9% in November and will remain above 2% for most of 2022, albeit with a gradual moderation. For this, “the Governing Council is ready to adjust all its instruments, where appropriate and in any direction, to ensure that inflation stabilizes at the 2% target over the medium term”.

Attention to the bankers, St and Iveco take off

On the Milanese stock, banking stocks are still to be followed, starting with Unicredit, after the slide on the eve of the day. Attention also to Diasorin in the pharmaceutical sector after the company announced a new Simplexa molecular test for research use that includes the variants with the Omicron mutation. Azimut still did well, announcing a year with record profits. Stmicroelectronics is well bought with Credit Suisse which has raised the target price to 60 euros with an outperform judgment, the auto sector is good with Stellantis which rises after Jefferies which has improved the price target from 22-26 euros per share to 25-29 euro .. Among the best also Iveco Group and Cnh Industrial.

Weak dollar, the euro returns to 1.145 on the greenback

US inflation met expectations, although it jumped 7% in December to levels not seen since the early 1980s, and this was enough to push the dollar back to its lows since mid-November. The euro took advantage of this, returning to 1.1453 on the greenback. Dollar also down against the yen around 115.

Tokyo closes sharply, Covid-19 worries again

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down, with the Nikkei index marking -0.96% at 28,489 points. The stock market had already opened lower, despite the positive trend on Wall Street on Wednesday 12 January, with Japanese investors worried about the rapid increase in Covid cases. More than 2,000 positive cases were recorded Wednesday in Tokyo, more than five times more than a week earlier, and the Japanese capital is preparing, according to some media, to raise the alert to the second highest level on a scale of four. The Topix index lost 0.68% to 2,005.58 points.