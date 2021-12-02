European Stocks Fall Scared by First Omicron Case in US By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – New day of bears for European markets, weighed down by the repercussions of the Omicron variant on the economy and the change in attitude of the Federal Reserve.

The yields 1.2% in the area of ​​26,000 points, the loses 1.1%, the marks -1%, while the is down by -1.5%.

Contrasted the Asian markets, -0.6%, Shanghai -0.1% and + 0.4%, with US futures currently positive: +225 points, +90 points, and indicated at +27 points.

The main eurozone bond benchmarks are down, with ten-year BTPs in the 1% area (-0.2%) and expanding to 136 basis points.

Among the main stocks of Piazza Affari, TIM (MI 🙂 drops 1% in the context of the offer of Kkr while Monte dei Paschi (MI 🙂 loses 3.3% after the rally on the eve for the resumption of discussions on the exit of the Mef from the bank. In the banking sector, homogeneous sales with Intesa Sanpaolo (MI 🙂 and UniCredit (MI 🙂 down by 1.5% and -0.7%.

Today’s news of the first case of Omicron in the United States, caused by a vaccinated passenger from South Africa, which accelerates concerns about the holding of ‘classic’ vaccines against the new mutation after the words (not very cautious) of the CEO of Modern from two days ago.

“An early recovery in equity markets was swiftly wiped out by the new Omicron case,” Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley writes in a statement, pointing out that the US dollar also “staged an erratic rally, even as the US dollar curve. US yields flattened once again. “

Interesting, the expert writes again, will be the next meetings of the FOMC, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, with Powell’s rhetoric suggesting “that this time the Fed will not blink at omicron and will announce a more tapering. rapid”.

“Keeping government and central bank balance sheets afloat has turned into a decades-long job and with virus cases rising already on the continent, more movement restrictions, winter energy prices and now omicron, the first quarter will still be the quarter of the US dollar “.

Among the currencies, the is steady at 1.1324, the advance of 0.1% at 1.329, while it marks + 0.4% at 113.19.

With the start of the OPEC + meeting scheduled for the day, even if no changes in production levels are expected, it gains 1.3% to $ 69.3 per barrel with $ 66.48 (+ 1.4%).

On the macro agenda, attention will be paid to unemployment in Spain, Italy and the Eurozone, while new applications for unemployment benefits will arrive from the United States (pending NFP on Friday), with several interventions by FOMC members.