European Stocks Lower After Fed Rate Hike Announcement By Investing.com

Investing.com – European stocks fall sharply on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve confirmed an imminent interest rate hike on Wednesday evening, which will be followed shortly thereafter by a tightening of the bank’s balance sheet.

Note the movement of the ten-year stock, which stood at around 1.85% after the announcement of the Marriner S.Eccles Building, while the five- and 30-year bond yields fell to their lowest since 2019.

The US central bank announced last night that it was “ready to raise rates” in March, and soon thereafter, with the end of bond purchases earlier this month, it will begin the process of reducing its balance sheet, a signal of the end of the ultra-expansionary policies that have characterized the two-year pandemic.

“With inflation well above 2 per cent and a strong labor market, the Committee (FOMC) predicts that it will soon be appropriate to increase the range of federal funds rates,” reads the note released in the margin of the decision. . The purchase program will be terminated “at the beginning of March”, while the reduction in the size of the balance sheet will begin “after the start of the process of raising interest rates”. The roll-offthe bank specifies in a separate statement, it will be implemented “in a predictable” and “adequate” manner.

The word most used by Powell during the press conference, Antonio Tognoli, head of research at Integrae SIM says in a research note, “was flexibility”. “The action of the Fed in the coming months is therefore not preordained, but will be guided by the flow of data. Basically it is not possible to predict how many rate hikes there will be in 2022”, says the expert, but the Fed “is aware of being between the rock of inflation and the hammer of economic growth “.

Among commodities, the trade moves back 0.1% to $ 88.63 a barrel, while the is almost flat at $ 87.60, with gold at $ 1,812 an ounce from $ 1,850 two days ago.

“It’s not 2015, of course. State debt has exploded and somebody has to pay debts. Powell, however, wanted to reiterate that the current economic trend is much stronger than that of 2015, the labor market is more solid,” but inflation is much higher. Thanks to the strength of the economic fundamentals, the increase in rates should not, however, seriously damage GDP growth and the labor market, even if the differences between the two periods will obviously have a weight. in decisions “, added Tognoli of Integrae SIM.