European stocks nervous in view of US inflation. Unicredit still runs in Milan

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of an uneventful session, the European stock exchanges are discounting the tension due to the American inflation data for November and are traveling down. The FTSE MIB then goes down, where Unicredit’s run continues after the presentation of the industrial plan, and the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the Ftse 100 in London and the AEX in Amsterdam. Asia is also in red with the renewed fears of Evergrande and in the wake of the negative closing on the eve of Wall Street in particular with regard to the Nasdaq.

They also return to weigh on general sentiment i fears about Omicron. The last session of the week is however a key day to check the global price trend that is starting to create more of a concern for central banks. The German figure has already arrived and was in line with expectations: November -0.2% on the month but + 5.2% on the year. The wait is now for the American statistics: after the + 6.2% year of October, analysts’ expectation is for a + 6.7% which would be the highest figure since June 1982. The Federal Reserve, for its part , could react to rising inflation with the acceleration of tapering: next week, at the end of the meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm – a monthly cut of $ 30 billion in the 120 billion-a-month bond purchase program could be announced, against the 15 billion-a-month cut initially expected.

In Milan Unicredit still runs, Diasorin well

In Piazza Affari, in addition to the increase in Unicredit, which extends further after the run of the eve in the wake of the new plan, purchases also on pharmaceuticals with Diasorin and Recordati in good shape, while Nexi and Ferrari lose ground. Telecom Italia continues to drop while waiting for news on the Kkr takeover bid, while Stmicroelectronics pays for the slip of the Nasdaq of the previous session.

Spread slightly moved, remains above 130 points

Stable trend for the spread between BTp and Bund, with the Italian 10-year yield remaining just above the 1% threshold. The differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp (IT0005436693) and the German security of the same duration is in fact indicated at 135 basis points, the same level as the previous closing. On the other hand, the yield of the ten-year Btp bankmark indicated a slight increase at 1.02% from 1.01% per cent of the reference on the eve of the day.

Oil little moved, the euro remains below 1.13 dollars

Oil did not move much, with the WTI expiration January up by half a point to 71.25 dollars a barrel and the Brent in February up fractionally to 74.56 dollars.

On the exchange rate, the euro is confirmed below $ 1.13 and changes hands at 1.129 (from 1.128 yesterday at the end) and is worth 128.27 (from 128.04) The dollar / yen exchange rate is at 113.57 (113.51).