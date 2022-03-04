European stocks sink to complete a third week of declines amid nuclear fears

The graph of the German DAX price index is displayed on a screen inside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany, on February 22, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

European stock markets sank on Friday, on the way to their third consecutive week of declines, after learning of the fire at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine amid intense fighting by the country’s and Russian troops. . The Pan European Index STOXX 600 that includes the main papers of the continent fell 1.4% in early trading, after Asian shares sank to a 16-month low.

The German DAX fell 2.2% and hit new one-year lows, with automakers down more than 3.6%. The French CAC 40 fell 2.2% and the British FTSE 100 slumped 1.4%.

European markets have suffered a sell-off fueled by the region’s geographic proximity to Russia and its heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies. And the night of tension that was experienced by the news of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant added reasons for caution given that the entire continent could potentially be affected by damage to those facilities.

the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyaccused Moscow on Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror” after the fire caused by a Russian attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which, however, did not experience an increase in radiation levels. Russian troops have occupied the place.

The fire was later put out and Ukrainian authorities said the reactors were safe. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not affected “essential” equipment. The plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the ninth in the world.

The news hit the financial media and investors.

The Moscow Stock Exchange will be closed for the fifth day on Friday, marking the longest market closure in the country's history.

Putting aside that it takes a special kind of stupidity to start shooting at a nuclear power plant, it is doubly incomprehensible and unwise given Russia’s experience with Chernobyl in its vicinity, and the potential impacts on Russia itself, as well as Europe. , from any possible radioactive fallout,” he said. Michael Hewson of CMC Markets in statements to Yahoo Finance.

“Environmental damage in that region has made agricultural land unusable for years, and further damage from another nuclear meltdown would be catastrophic,” he added. “Early reports suggest the fire is under control, but as an indication of how far Russia will go to achieve its goals, it is an even more worrying development, sending wheat and corn prices soaring,” Hewson concluded.

Among the individual values, Michelin fell 4.7% after the French tire maker said it will temporarily stop production at some of its plants in Europe due to logistical problems

In Asia, after having lost just over 3% after the announcement of the bombings, the financial markets barely recovered: Tokyo ended down 2.23%, Hong Kong 2.54% and Shanghai 0.96%.

Meanwhile, the Moscow Stock Exchange will be closed for a fifth day on Friday, marking the longest market closure in the country’s history. The authorities said there will be no operations until at least next Wednesday, in an attempt to avoid financial collapse.

There is “no desire” to take risks in the financial markets, he stressed Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Swissquote bank analyst in statements to the AP agency. Investors are trying above all to protect themselves from losses, the analyst said.

The safest investments, used as safe-haven values ​​by operators in times of uncertainty, remained at high levels as proof of the low appetite for risk that reigns in the markets: an ounce of gold was worth USD 1,936.10, after having reached a maximum of 1,950 dollars hours before.

The economic news of the day will be marked by the monthly report on employment in the United States by the Department of Labor.

Oil prices remained slightly higher compared to Thursday’s close, but far from their highs the day before.

The WTI barrel for delivery in April advanced 0.64% to USD 108.36 at the beginning of the day, having hit a high since 2008 on Thursday at more than $116. A barrel of North Sea Brent for May delivery, the benchmark in Europe, was up 0.46% at $110.97, having touched $120 in the previous round.

The price of natural gas in the reference European market fell 3% to 156 euros per megawatt/hourfar from the maximum of 200 euros reached on Thursday.

On the other hand, the euro continued to weaken against the dollar, to USD 1.1011 a unit -a fall of 0.50%- also in the first operations of the day.

Lastly, Bitcoin also gave up a small portion of its gains for the week with a 1.68% drop that took it to $41,390.

