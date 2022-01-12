European stocks still up after Powell, due to US inflation

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – After the rises of the eve of the eve, the European stock exchanges are still traveling at a good pace, in the wake of Wall Street and the Asian markets, after the testimony of the Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, and awaiting the crucial data on American inflation, in calendar in the afternoon. Thus the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the Ftse 100 in London and the AEX in Amsterdam are all up.

Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, after Powell confirmed three rate hikes this year, as expected. The fact that the tone of the Fed number one was no more aggressive than expected set the tone for the recovery of tech stocks, penalized in recent sessions. The focus today is on consumer price numbers, with expectations for a trend of 7%, after 6.8% in November.

In Milan down Unicredit, good auto and oil

On the stock market, Unicredit fell in Piazza Affari, at the end of the main list. According to press leaks, the bank may be interested in the acquisition of the Russian bank Otkritie and could enter the data room later in the week. The other banks are in tune with the exception of Bper, while Banca Carige recovers after the slip last night. Banco Bpm runs, among the best. At the top of the oil and auto list, with Eni and Saipem rising in a positive climate for the entire sector, after the rally in crude oil. Well buy Prysmian and Stellantis too.

The dollar is recovering, oil is still rising

On the currency market, the dollar is recovering after falling to its six-week lows and the euro is trading at $ 1.1356 (from 1.1364 on the eve of closing) and at 131.058 yen (from 131.102 yen) while the dollar is worth 115. 40 (from 115,361).

Finally, oil is confirmed on the rise after climbing to two-month highs, with US industry inventories data showing a reduction and with the return of appetite for risky stocks: March Brent is trading at 83, $ 75 (+ 0.04%) while the February WTI is at $ 81.39 (+ 0.2%).

The euro / dollar exchange rate Loading …

Yields jump, Bund almost to zero

The expectation scenario for a financial tightening fuels bond sales and pushes bond yields higher on the secondary market: on Monday, the 10-year US Treasury hit 1.8%, a level abandoned in January 2020, before the pandemic. In the meantime, the trend is slightly decreasing for the spread between BTp and Bund: the yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark (IT0005436693) and the same German maturity is indicated at 140 basis points, from the 141 basis points recorded at the previous closing. There was also a slight decline in the yield of the ten-year benchmark BTp which marked a first position at 1.37% from 1.38% at the previous close. The Bund rate approached 0 (-0.03%).

Tokyo closes at + 1.92% in the wake of Wall Street

Closing in sharp rise for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which interrupts the series of three consecutive negative sessions taking advantage of the good tone of Wall Street following the monetary policy indications arrived yesterday from the Fed. At the end of the session, the Nikkei Index recorded a rise in the 1.92%, at 28,765.66 points. The broader Topix Index also performed well, gaining 1.64% to 2,019.36 points.