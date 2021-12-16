European Stocks Strong After Fed, Lagarde and Bailey Now Ball By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European equities are trading on Wall Street’s rebound, with investors reacting positively to moves by the Federal Reserve to stem inflation. The focus now shifts to the decisions of the central banks of London and Frankfurt, which, however, could take another path given the uncertainty of the Omicron variant.

Among the main markets, the is up by 1.6%, the gains 1.1%, the advances by 0.7%, while the British marks + 0.9%.

The equity sprint is mainly due to new measures by the US central bank, which announced an acceleration of tapering by $ 30 billion a month, forecasting three-quarter point hikes in interest rates in 2022 and 2023.

The new measures should allow the Fed to exit QE in March, paving the way for a hike in Fed funds in the first six months of 2022, although at a press conference, Governor Powell specified that tapering and rate hikes “do not go hand in hand. “.

The focus is now on the other side of the Atlantic, where in the early afternoon the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will have to find a balance between the need to support their respective economies and inflationary pressures.

Among the titles, Boohoo Group (LON 🙂 slumps more than 15% to a 5-year lows, after the UK retailer cut guidance for 2021-22, citing international delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation.

Electricite de France (PA 🙂 sells nearly 9% to Paris after the utility company announced it closed a second nuclear plant due to safety concerns. The closures represent around 10% of the group’s energy capacity, even as Europe prays for more energy. The measures could require more than € 200 million of EBITDA discount expected for 2021.

In Milan, headlights up Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 after the Italian telephone group issued its third profit warning in a year, while the path for Kkr’s offer remains uncertain. Tomorrow the decisive board of directors on takeover bid and plan for 2024.

Novartis (SIX 🙂 gains + 3% after the Swiss pharmaceutical giant announced a new share buyback plan for a total of $ 15 billion by 2023, while Airbus Group (PA 🙂 registers + 3.1% after being chosen by Qantas Airways (ASX 🙂 as the group’s main aircraft supplier instead of Boeing (NYSE :).

For commodities, oil prices rise after a drop in US inventories, suggesting solid demand despite the Omicron threat. According to an Energy Information Administration report released Wednesday evening, U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.58 million barrels last week, a much larger decline than the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday.

Currently, US crude oil futures have been trading up 1% to $ 71.59 a barrel, while the contract is up 1% to $ 74.61.

Additionally, i was up 1.3% to $ 1,787.35 / oz, while i was trading up 0.3% to 1.1313.