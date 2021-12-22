European Stocks Try Recovery, Focus on Bper / Carige in Milan By Investing.com







By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – European stocks aligned after the early week sell-off which brought the region’s major indices below important supports. With Omicron remaining the main concern for the economic path, the, the and the French are all up 0.7%, while in London the gain 0.8% as the pan-European.

The positive wind initially came from Asia / Pacific, where the closed at + 2.1%, + 1% and + 0.9%. According to the analysts of the broker Oanda, there has been a wave of “short-covering futures on US indices in a context of increasingly reduced liquidity”.

Short-term sentiment remains dominated by the coronavirus narrative after the EMA approved the vaccine Novavax (NASDAQ :), which significantly shortens the timing of the vaccination course, while Paul Burton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer, said the booster dose of his vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant.

“With no noteworthy news on the Omicron side – they add from Oanda – it seems that the short hedging on US futures was enough to quickly attract capital to local markets in a classic follow-the-leader move”.

Among the stocks, Sanofi (PA 🙂 is slightly higher in Paris following the acquisition of Amunix Pharmaceuticals for $ 1 billion, while BNP Paribas (PA 🙂 remains the most popular bank stock after the sale of the US subsidiary Bank of the West to Canada’s Bmo Financial Group for $ 16.3 billion.

In Milan, focus on banks with the board of directors of Bper Banca (MI 🙂 who in today’s meeting will discuss the operation on Carige (MI 🙂 after the no of the Fitd to the request for recapitalization of the Ligurian bank for 1 billion euros.

In the FX market, the is up 0.2% to 1.13 while the gain 0.3% to 1.325 on the political developments in Downing Street. Positive news from Ankara, where it has recovered about 20% on the dollar thanks to the surprise measures announced by Erdogan on the protection of savings.

Negative news comes from Germany, where the consumer sentiment index dipped to -6.8 points as it approaches January, compared to -1.8 points recorded a month ago.

According to GfK economist Rolf Buerkl, the high contagion rates of the fourth wave of coronavirus have already led to new restrictions for many retailers and many service companies. “The prospects for the beginning of next year are also modest due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant,” explained Buerkl.