European stocks try to rebound after Black Friday. In Milan down Tim

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges try to rebound at the beginning of the week, after the heavy drops accused on Friday 26 November and caused by fears for the diffusion of the new one Omicron variant, which, with its mutations, made experts tremble as it could “pierce” the vaccines. On the other hand, for now, even the pharmaceutical companies have called for caution, arguing that checks must be carried out. In addition, Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Physicians Association (country that isolated the new variant, ed), reassured: “The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes a mild disease without major symptoms”. WHO has called for borders to be kept open. Today November 29, however, the ministers of health of the G7 countries will meet, at the request of the British government, which chairs it, to discuss the measures to be taken against Omicron. Meanwhile, one opens important week from a macro point of view: Overseas, the November job market trend will be announced on Friday 3 December, while data on manufacturing activity in both Europe and the United States are scheduled for Wednesday 1 December.

All the Old Continent indices are in positive ground, with the FTSE MIB supported by many stocks that were most heavily penalized last week. The CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt also move on the same line.

Eyes on Tim, at the start of the Juve capital increase

In Piazza Affari, eyes focused on Telecom Italia, after the sprint registered by shares last week (in five sessions it gained over 38%) and triggered by the offer of Kkr. On Friday the managing director, Luigi Gubitosi, resigned his powers and Pietro Labriola, Tim Brasil’s number one, was appointed managing director of the group. Little move Snam Rete Gas, on the day in which the top management of the group unveils the industrial plan to 2025. With the attempt to recover the price of crude oil, the stocks of the oil sector are in evidence: good Eni, Tenaris and Saipem. Outside the main basket, Juventus Fc’s share capital increase of 400 million euros starts at a unit price of 0.334 euros. Late in the evening of Friday, November 26, it also emerged that the company’s accounts for the last three years ended up under the lens of the Turin prosecutor’s office.

Stable spread at 131 points, yield at 0.99%

The spread between BTp and Bund is stable at the opening. In the initial stages, the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp (IT0005436693) and the German bond of the same duration is indicated at 131 basis points, unchanged compared to last Friday’s closing. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp increased slightly, reaching 0.99%, from 0.98% of the reference on the day before.