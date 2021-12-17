European supermarkets are starting to close to the meat that destroys the Amazon

Listen to the audio version of the article

Large-scale distribution in Europe is beginning to close its supermarkets to meat linked, even indirectly, to the deforestation of the Amazon. After years of complaints, a new report has prompted some groups to review their procurement choices: among them Sainsbury’s, the second largest British chain, Carrefour and Delhaize in Belgium, Lidl the Netherlands, Auchan in France.

The stop

The stop mostly affects some products, such as canned or dried meat. Lidl Netherlands, on the other hand, has pledged to stop selling any type of beef originating from South America starting in 2022. Ahold Delhaize’s subsidiary Albert Heijn, the largest Dutch supermarket chain, has announced that it will close all supplies. from Brasil. Many of the products accused are indirectly linked to three groups, which in 25 years have gone from small local companies to multinationals: the JBS group, the largest meat exporter in the world; Marfrig Global Foods, number two; to Minerva, leader in South America.

Carrefour said it “will increase surveillance in all countries where it operates”, while Sainsbury’s said it “played an active role in making clear demands for the beef industry in Brazil and engaged with producers to obtain greater transparency of the supply chain ”. The German chain Metro has announced that it will investigate the complaints raised.

The “recycling of livestock”

The boycott started after an investigation conducted by Reporter Brasil and the Washington-based NGO Mighty Earth. The report, not the first of its kind, argues that JBS indirectly purchased cattle from illegally deforested areas, under a scheme called ‘cattle recycling’: cattle raised on an illegally cleared plot of land are sold to a farm. legitimate, which in turn gives them to the processing industry. In this way they try to hide the origin of the cattle.

Deforestation

The destruction of the Amazon Rainforest, the largest tropical rainforest in the world, has increased significantly since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. In the 12 months between August last year and July 2021, more than 13,200 square kilometers of rainforest were razed, a 22% jump from the previous year, marking the highest rate since 2006, according to data released in mid-November by the National Institute for Space Research.