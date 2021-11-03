European swimming championships: first two golds in Italy, with world record – Swimming

Two golds, the first, three silvers and a world record are the spoils of Italnuoto in the second day of competitions at the continental short course championships in Kazan. Martina Carraro confirmed herself as European champion of the 100 breaststroke with a personal of 1’04 “01 in front of the 16 year old Russian Evgeniia Chikunova and the 14 year old Estonian Eneli Jefimova, second ex aequo. An afternoon to remember for Michele Lamberti who in less than two hours on the day of his 21st birthday brought home two individual silver medals, in the 50 backstroke and in the 100 butterfly, and gold in the 4×50 mixed together with Niccolò Martinenghi, Marzo Orsi and Lorenzo Zazzeri, complete with a world record in 1 ’30’ ’14.

Today’s fifth medal was brought by Simona Quadarella. second in the 800 sl final dominated by the Russian Anastasiya Kirpichnikova. “Reconfirming is difficult but even more beautiful and rewarding – said Carraro -. It was not easy because the final was at an excellent level. We are competing a lot this year but after the break due to the pandemic I am happy to do it: I am lucky – ha continued -. The presence of Fabio (boyfriend Scozzoli ed) here in Kazan has given me even more peace of mind “. Disappointed by her performance, however, Arianna Castiglioni, who finished in fifth place despite the best time of the semifinals: “I knew I was not feeling very well – she declared -. full of satisfaction “. The joy of the debutante Lamberti, son of the world champion Giorgio and of the freestyle stylist Tanya Vannini. In the backstroke final he set the Italian record with 22 “65, keeping up with the Russian Kolesnikov who won in 22” 47, the record of the championships. “I still have to realize what has happened to me in these days, because so many things have changed and happened. This medal, with the Italian record still lowered, is truly incredible – said the man from Brescia after the first podium -. I know that for me now it will change a lot, but I don’t want to stop; I want to grow and improve further “. Immediately satisfied, with a silver in the butterfly and gold in the relay. “I don’t really have the words for today. This morning we looked at the passages of the world record and we joked about it – Lamberti again – We never thought we would go that far”. Simona Quadarella was only missing silver for her personal hat-trick over 800 and, with an impregnable Kirpichnikova, she managed to protect the second position from German Isabel Gose for 6 cents. “I have nothing to reproach myself and I must add that in this period of the year I generally do not go so fast: the weather is very good. I knew that the Russian was unattainable today, but I am more than happy for this silver – declared the Roman. -. The season is only at the beginning; it will be long and full of delicate and meaningful appointments “