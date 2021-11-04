European swimming championships in Kazan: gold and world record in the 4×50 mixed relay. Martina Carraro triumphs in the 100 breaststroke

L’Italy dominates the Europeans swimming in a short course of Kazan: the 4 × 50 mixed blue relay not only does he take the gold medal, but he also signs the new world record with a time of 1’30 ″ 14. The protagonists of the company are Michele Lamberti, Nicolò Martinenghi, Lorenzo Zazzeri And Marco Orsi, which left Russia and Holland behind. Not least the performance of Martina Carraro: the 27 year old from Genoa wins the gold medal in 100 frog in Russia. Silver for the Russian Evgeniia Chikunova, bronze for the Estonian Eneli Jefimova, fifth place for Arianna Castiglioni.

The other medals – The novice Michele Lamberti, son of the world champion George and free style Tanya Vannini, is the great surprise of the nouvelle vague of blue swimming. The Brescian, who is doing just today 21 years, you take the silver of the 5 first0 back and then that of 100 butterfly bringing Italy back to the medal in both specialties after four years. Simona Quadarella conquer another silver in the 800 sl women. The blue finished with a time of 8’10 ”54, preceded by the Russian Anastasiya Kirpichnikova. Third was the German Isabel Gose (8’10 “60). Fifth place for Martina Rita Caramignoli.