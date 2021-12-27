European Union and Mario Draghi groping in the dark and the real economy is sinking – Time





Gianluigi Paragone December 27, 2021

But does anyone still care about the real economy? It is never possible that for months and months we have been talking in a continuous cycle of lockdowns, masks, pads, vaccines and green passes, without ever having the courage to make a serious cut to the current scenario for fear of having to admit that first Conte and now Draghi grope into the dark?

Italy had to leave again after the sacrifices of forced closures, and then after the vaccines and then again after the more or less super passes; instead the restarts are in fits and starts “because of the no vax and no green passes”, which are the perfect alibi for the use and consumption of the professors Cippa Lippa. Yet no alibi can hold up indefinitely. The coming year will add more trouble.

The bill of gifts, evee dinners and Christmas lunches have already shown the increase in prices, especially on a certain range of products. And this – I repeat – is only the advance payment of increases that will be discharged on family budgets and small businesses.

As I was able to affirm in the classroom both in the vote on the PNRR and on the maneuver, the famous “lots of money to spend” that will arrive from Europe will not land on our entrepreneurs, who will indeed see that in the current difficulty only large groups will benefit of the new paradigm.

I have been deeply convinced of this for years: our economy is not compatible with the basic idea of ​​the European Union, we stand for excellence and for districts; the EU is more for assimilations, mergers and a standardized product for the global market. We are the opposite.

The famous eco-sustainable paradigm devoted to electrical conversion will leave many victims on the road, either because of the high conversion costs, or because there are industrial districts that are the polar opposite of the new “green” course. Take the engine components district: what future can it have? These companies know that they are a futures product, but they have to deal with deliveries with the increase in energy costs, the increase in raw materials (assuming they can be found) and, in addition, the breath on the neck of banks and Equitalia.

The same nightmare is being experienced by the companies that live in the building superbonus supply chain: the increase in energy; the problem of raw materials; the tax bills, the Durc and bank debts that come back like a boomerang from the “Covid Emergency” crisis; all this will risk the slowdown of construction sites if not the fatal crisis of those who live on subcontracting. This jamming of the mechanism is not in the least on the radar of a government that has its gaze on large groups and multinationals.

In recent weeks I have had the opportunity to speak with the bathing sector which, in the silence of the media, is experiencing the betrayal of the electoral promises made by the anti-Bolkestein parties now at Mario Draghi’s court. Well the hourglass has begun to turn against them and the time of auctions in the name of the free market is near.

The rhetoric with which we try to dismantle an economy made up of small businesses that relate to other small businesses (think of those who still build rescue skates, those who make cabins, umbrellas and whatever else characterizes our bathrooms) is that the seaside resorts have made a lot of money by paying the concessions nothing. Apart from the fact that bathing entrepreneurs are part of a Made in Italy tourism that has fascinated the world, it must be said that here we are talking about small family businesses with calluses on their hands. Nothing compared to those who have really made and are making a real mountain of money with deeply unfair concessions. I am thinking of motorway concessions, concessions from airport management companies or concessions on the mineral water business: why are they never touched?