European Union approves batch of sanctions against Russia

The European Union approved this Tuesday a first round of sanctions against Russiawhich include the ban on entering European territory for senior officials from that country, limits on access for Moscow to European financial markets and a trade embargo on the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The final approval of the sanctions will take place on Wednesday morning, as well as their entry into force, with the publication in the “Official Gazette” of the EU, the French presidency of the Council of the EU reported tonight after the meeting held by the ambassadors of the Twenty-seven before the European institutions.

In their meeting, the ambassadors gave their “agreement” to the “legal proposals for sanctions” presented by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Comissionspecified the French presidency of the EU on its official Twitter account.

And he added that the “technical and legal verifications” will be carried out at night.

In total, 27 people and entities, both military and political and economic, linked to the actions of Russia They will be affected by the package agreed first this Tuesday in Paris by the EU foreign ministers and later approved by the aforementioned permanent ambassadors of the Twenty-seven in Brussels.

In addition, 351 members of the Russian Parliament who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, and the 11 who proposed doing so, will be sanctioned, along with the military officers responsible for the mission in Ukraine.

This Tuesday’s package, as the heads of the European institutions made very clear, is only a “first step”, which will be followed by other more forceful sanctions if Moscow keep destabilizing Ukraine.

“No more shopping in Milan, parties in Saint Tropez or diamonds in Antwerp. This is a first step,” said today the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

For her part, the President of the European ComissionUrsula von der Leyen, pointed out that the package of European sanctions includes very well “calibrated” measures, which are directed directly against “individuals and companies involved in these actions, as well as banks that finance the Russian military apparatus and contribute to the destabilization of Ukraine“.

“We will do everything possible so that the Kremlin cannot continue its aggressive actions,” said the president of the Community Executive in a statement without questions before the cameras this afternoon.

“Yes Russia continues to escalate this crisis that it has created, we stand ready to take further action in response,” von der Leyen warned.