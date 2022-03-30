European Union Could Take Action Against Self-Custodial Crypto Wallets

By

A proposal to ban Bitcoin was unsuccessful, but now the European cryptocurrency industry sees a new threat. The law would extend identification requirements to non-custodial wallets.

A new threat to Europe’s nascent digital currency industry is worrying enthusiasts in the space.

Just a few days after European Union lawmakers scrapped a proposal to ban the use of proof-of-work (PoW)-based cryptocurrencies as Bitcoina new proposal to reduce the anonymity of crypto payments is under review.

Members of the European Parliament are preparing to vote this week on a regulatory package that could end the anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions and even limit the use of self-custody wallets (also known as non-custodial wallets). Various news outlets, including CoinDesk, Decrypt and Cointelegraphthey reviewed.

It should be noted that the term self-custody wallets, also called “non-hosted” or “non-custodial”, refers to a software or hardware to store digital assets that is not in the hands of an intermediary or third party. Some examples of wallets of this type are MetaMask, WalletConnect, ledger and Trezor.

Proposal would affect self-custody wallets

The regulatory proposal reportedly seeks to revise the current Transfer of Funds Regulation (TFR) to expand the requirement for instructions to attach information about parties transacting with cryptocurrencies. In addition, it seeks to include transactions with digital assets from non-custodial wallets to anti-money laundering (AML) controls. The proposal also seeks to stop cryptocurrency movements between European bloc countries and jurisdictions such as Turkey and Hong Kong.

A report of Decrypt quoted an excerpt from the European Commission’s draft bill:

In the case of a transfer of crypto assets to or from a crypto asset wallet that is not held by a third party, known as a ‘non-hosted wallet’, the crypto asset service provider or other obligated entity must obtain and retain the required information from your client, be it the originator or the beneficiary.

The enthusiastic Patrick Hansen, of the firm Blockchain UnstoppableDeFi, took to Twitter to explain some of the implications of the project’s current language. He warned that the regulation would require cryptocurrency service providers to not only collect personal data related to transfers made to and from non-custodial wallets (as they are already required to do), but also to “verify the accuracy of the information regarding the beneficiary behind the non-hosted wallet“.

1/ I hate to ring the alarm bell again, but the EU Parliament leaves us no choice ???????? This time it concerns a crackdown on unhosted wallets in the upcoming crypto AML regulation (TFR). The ECON committee vote is on Thursday and the draft includes some absolute red flags ???? — Patrick Hansen (@paddi_hansen) March 26, 2022

The central issue with these requirements is that, in many cases, it could be difficult – if not impossible – for cryptocurrency service providers to verify a non-custodial counterparty. Hansen fears that in order to comply with regulations, EU-based companies will be forced to discontinue transactions to and from these types of wallets. Broadly speaking, this could represent the closure of some smaller companies and even slow down the growth of the industry in Europe.

AML requirements for all crypto payments

The draft also includes the obligation to inform the “competent AML authorities” of any transfer worth €1,000 or more to/from a non-hosted wallet. Under current law, recipients must identify themselves for any bank transfer over one thousand euros ($1,100).

as highlighted CoinDeskseveral countries in Europe have already expressed interest in extending this requirement to cryptocurrencies, albeit waiving this lower limit on the grounds that large transactions in that asset class could be split into smaller ones, a practice known as “smurfing“. In general, national legislators have cited illicit practices such as the financing of terrorism and child abuse to Require identity checks for cryptocurrency payments of any size.

On the other hand, the proposal also stipulates that one year after its enactment, the EU Commission will have to assess whether they are needed “additional specific measures to mitigate risks” of such transactions. It’s unclear what additional measures could be involved, but Hansen has warned that this could mean anything, including a complete ban on non-custodial wallets.

The Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament will vote on March 31 the framework law, proposed by Ernest Urtasun of the Greens and Assita Kano, of the Conservatives and Reformists group.

Last year, the The European Commission had already proposed stricter regulations for operations with cryptocurrencies, which initially targeted anonymous wallets. However, it was later clarified that the framework would only affect wallets hosted on commercial platforms, but would not apply to personal wallets.

