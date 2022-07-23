European Union lifts several sanctions against Russia › World › Granma

The European Union (EU) approved its seventh package of sanctions dubbed the “maintenance and alignment package” against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, reports Hispan TV.

But in this new package, a number of financial restrictions on Russian oil and food exports are lifted, significantly, as well as some prohibitions on the supply of certain goods and services to Russia for aviation.

“Technical assistance in aviation matters will be allowed to the extent necessary to safeguard the work of establishing industrial technical standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO, for its acronym in English)”, details a statement from the EU.

Also, “slight amendments” will be introduced regarding the prohibition of carrying out transactions with Russian public entities to ensure access to justice.

To “avoid any negative consequences” for global food and energy security, the 27 have also lifted restrictions related to Russian agricultural production and oil transportation to third countries.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Union and its Western allies have imposed a wave of restrictive measures against the Eurasian country, including freezing the assets of the Russian Central Bank and announcing sanctions against Putin and other Russian authorities.