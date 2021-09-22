European volleyball: Draghi and Michieletto vote 10, De Giorgi vote “profiterol”, Romano (v) vote 1917, Pinali 8. Journalists vote “mah”

MARIO DRAGHI vote 10: It is a pity that no one has pointed this out, citing sterile and senseless merits for the Azzurri successes, once Mancini and the other Jorginho, then the Egonu or the ability to react to Mazzanti, the revolution of De Giorgi or Michieletto And Giannelli. Too bad, because the answer was simple and there is only one. Since there is LVI, Mario, Italy in Europe counts more than all: it wins the continental championships of any competition, from football to softball through the hide and seek, the tambourine, the volleyball, the crochet and the vaccination campaign, beats the continental competition in any field, whether it is a 4 × 100 relay or a tax evasion race: we are always first gentlemen, in Europe we are always first. Thanks Mario, bomb us Parma! (semi cit.)

VOTE DEFEATED WAGONS: Those who get on the chariot of the winners, those who give on to those who get on the chariot of the winners, those that I will never get on the chariot, those that the chariot is too full then I … But the chariots are okay? And the horses? Has anyone thought of them?

FALSE EUROPEAN vote ADJUST BETTER: False, as the Azzurri’s detractors say at all costs, just not. Atypical, unusual, different, open. Played three weeks after the Olympic final it can only be otherwise and will never happen again. Imagine a European football match played one month after the World Cup final. But absolutely not falsified. In addition, my dear cagarotti, competitions must be won. We knew it.

FEFÈ DE GIORGI vote PROFITEROL: Few of you will remember the legendary diagonal De Giorgi-Ganev, two and a half meters in two, capable of destroying opponents by kilos of profiterol. Fefè was good at transforming profiterol from dessert to verb, taking advantage of the favorable wedge (see ?!) to hoist volley on Mont Blanc. Extraordinary.

THE RIGHT CONVOCATIONS vote YES’: In retrospect it’s easy, you say. We confirm. But with Balaso on one side, Gennari as a wild card on the other, the two Italies were more balanced at the start. Thinking about it first …

ALESSANDRO MICHIELETTO vote 10: At the end of the final the question immediately arose. “What more did Michieletto have to do to win the mvp of the tournament? Taking your first steps on Mars? Discover the time travel formula? Win Sanremo? Recite the whole Divine Comedy by heart? Marry Jennifer Lawrence? “. What for god !?

SIMONE GIANNELLI vote MEMENTO ORI: The captain finally brave, fearless, lucid and implacable leader of the Europeans takes the place of that boy who is always very strong but a lover of silverware, a stuff for old people, from ‘memento mori’, from cosmic pessimism. We pretend that this is the real Giannelli, leaving the Leopardian one definitively in the attic together with the silver trinkets.

THE RISE OF ROMANO (V) vote 1917: If Yuri’s seizure of power is the prologue to a new Bolshevik revolution we can only applaud the opposite, first of all for having revolutionized the outcome of the final. Above all, however, we are happy with his arrival because he will be able to create the conditions for a lasting and happy dictatorship of the proletariat, understood that Italy is a team almost entirely of children ready to fight for every goal with the dunks directed towards the Sol dell’Avvenire.

GIULIO PINALI vote 8: In the final he gives way to the Romansv, but throughout the tournament he is committed to making it clear that Trento then, investing in him as a starter, was not so stupid.

DANIELE LAVIA vote GREEN PASS: Top scorer of the final, Lavia turns out to be a player of class (and we had no doubts) and of character when for a whole season in Modena he had almost always barred the important matches. If the leap in quality is made, the replacement of hammers will never have been as painless as this time. If, on the other hand, the qualitative leap expires in nine months, we hope that De Giorgi will inject him with the third dose in time for the World Cup.

GALASSIANZANI vote ZETA RETICLES: Do you also hear those radio waves produced by gamma rays that the neutrino star due to the explosion of the last supernova under the horse nebula is producing? If you don’t hear them and especially if you don’t understand anything of what is written above, welcome! You too are like the attackers who found themselves in front of our power stations!

NATALINO BALASO vote WAX: Freediving is theoretically a difficult job, both the sloppy Shiite sheik with sciatica who skis with a scepter and waxes skis with watercress leaving a smoother trail that descends from the sirocco is known by both the non-Shiite shaman stupid with the sciatica that ski with the saber and wax the skis with the crescenza leaving a looser trail that goes down to Mogadishu. Yet Natalino without delay melts both the language and the jokes of the opponents. (Quality) ski jump.

OUR JOURNALISTS vote MAH: Between photos of Podrascanin on the front page to celebrate the Italian gold (???), feared non-existent world qualification tournaments (??), Lavia forgotten in the report card (?), Wrong quotes and historical re-enactments we are not in great shape. You can always improve by studying, after all Michieletto and associates teach it, who studied fairly well to become great.

DAZN vote MARGARITA: Dazn’s CEO was serenely sipping a cocktail on the beach in Cayo Largo while on the phone with the administration office for a couple of boring paperwork. Yet another tropical downpour broke out and turning to his wife, he was unable to hold back his disappointment: “I want Europe!” The administration misunderstood by buying the rights to Europe’s volleyball in a couple of minutes. Once the omelette was made, the CEO at least wanted to make sure: “As a commentator I want a great … – just at that moment an employee bumped him and spilled the coffee on him – moron! “. The personnel department then dispelled any doubts by calling Fabrizio Monari in a diligent way. In short, a little by merit and a little by chance Dazn took the rights of a triumph and my brotherly friend Fabrizio Monari he found himself commenting on two European golds, as always very well. We had few doubts, because surely the ability to do something does not come by chance: whether it is playing volleyball, making a commentary, writing a newspaper article. Someone will say that we are not objective. We will answer that objectivity does not exist and is a conception proper to non-idealistic tendencies. You already know that this column is, on the contrary, full of idealism.

KATOWICE AND BELGRADE vote STARGATE: Lucky the girls and boys of the national volleyball teams on the European podium, who were able to cross a Stargate that took them to another dimension in which the sports halls are full, even 20 thousand people at a time and without a mask. What we like about this pandemic is the balance of decisions.

UROS KOVACEVIC vote 9: The fall of the Gods. A semifinal played in an ignoble way. It wasn’t him, it couldn’t be him, it should never have been him. Instead it was. One grade less, almost like taking off a kidney.