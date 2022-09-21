Europeans visiting Cuba need a visa to enter the US

The United States requires a visa for passengers with European nationality who have visited Cuba. AP

European foreigners, as well as Cubans with dual nationality, who have traveled to Cuba must apply for an entry visa before visiting the United States.

Citizens of the European Union are usually visa-exempt and only need an entry permit that they can apply for online at the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) portal. However, a visit to the communist Caribbean island would complicate the process.

“If it is found that a traveler has visited a country designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, the traveler will no longer be eligible to participate in the Visa Waiver Program and must apply for a visa to enter the United States,” warns the portal of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Although the measure was imposed some time ago, its application has been irregular during its validity. Some Cubans with European passports have been questioned about their visits to Cuba, while others have not, reported Radio Televisión Martí.

Recently, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared relevant information about the little-known measure.

Its website reads that the requirements are “applicable even for trips made to Cuba and the US separately and at different times.”

The Ministry reported that people must apply for a visa at the Consulate General or Consular Section of the United States Embassy in their place of residence.

Tourists from Spain, Germany, France and Italy are part of the largest influx of European travelers that Cuba receives, according to the most recent data published by Tourism Analytics.

The measure that impacts North American tourism is due to the fact that Cuba was designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The government of Joe Biden, last May, once again included the island on the black list along with countries such as Venezuela, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

The classification has received harsh criticism from citizens as well as Cuban political figures.

“Even talking to government officials, they don’t see any reason why Cuba should be on the list. They affirm that it is politically difficult for them,” argued the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, referring to the US government.

This story was originally published on September 20, 2022 0:27 pm.