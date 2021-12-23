Europeans want walls against illegal immigration

The left-leaning rhetoric gauche caviar it clashes with what the majority of Europeans think about immigration. According to a survey carried out by YouGov exclusively for Republic and the Leading European Newspaper Alliance in ten countries (Germany, Italy, Great Britain, France, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland and Hungary), 60% of respondents say there is “ too much immigration “. This is an opinion shared in most of the continent: Italy excels with 77% of the sample, followed by Spain at 75% and Sweden at 73%. Lower in the ranking is Germany (at 67%). , France (at 66%) and the United Kingdom (at 51%) In short, the left should face a reason: uncontrolled immigration, “open borders”, Europeans do not like at all, much less the Italians.

An immigration that does not generate well-being or wealth at all, as the 205 crisis taught us, neither for the migrants themselves, nor for the countries that welcome them en masse, but only serves to fatten the portfolio of unscrupulous human traffickers . A phenomenon that, first of all, impoverishes and impoverishes the countries of departure. Other than multiculturalism. As he explains Patrick English, YouGov research manager, “ overall in Europe 45% think that immigration constitutes a threat to identity, 48% are convinced of the opposite: which reflects a strong divergence of thought and a lack of clarity on the issue of migrants “ .

Even if the governments of Poland and Hungary are accused of being “inhumane” towards migrants by the usual intellò politically correct, the overwhelming majority of citizens of their respective countries consider building walls to block the flow of illegal immigration an excellent solution: 58% of Poles and 71% of Hungarians are convinced of this. In Germany, citizens in favor of walls represent 48% of the interviewees, while in France and Spain they stop at 36%. Furthermore, according to 53% of Hungarians, immigration represents a threat to national identity, in Poland 46% just above Italy (44%) and Switzerland (43%). In Spain the identity threat is perceived much less by the interviewees (35%), as well as in the United Kingdom (37%).

According to the survey conducted by YouGov, the majority of Europeans are convinced that foreigners refuse to integrate: 51% of Italians, 50% of Swedes, 46% of Germans and 57% of Hungarians think so. Fear spread throughout the Old Continent about the increase in crime: the overall figure in the ten countries of the survey is 47%, rising to 52% in Germany, 53% in Italy, 64% in Sweden. The perception of a risk of cultural or religious intolerance is lower, with percentages that in all European countries stop at 30%. What a setback for the progressives and preachers of hospitality tout court: now, we can bet, they will comment on these data, affirming that the Europe of “fear”, of walls, and so on. When it is only the Europe of common sense.