Europe’s first ‘Covid hotel’ will become an office skyscraper

AGI – From Europe’s first ‘covid hotel’ to a futuristic skyscraper for offices. By 2026 Milan will have a new ‘tower’ that will change its skyline. In fact, the project for the new skyscraper that will replace the Hotel Michelangelo, a historic hotel located next to the Central Station, was presented today. in 2020 it was the first hotel to host quarantined covid patients. The intervention will also include the adjacent areas, modifying the viability and increasing the greenery.

The numbers of the project are important. The tower will be 93.5 meters high, almost 30 more than Michelangelo, and will develop 22 floors above ground and 4 underground. It will also have 108 parking spaces. The spaces will be dedicated to offices and 2,200 people will work there. In all 90 million euros of investment are foreseen, with 200 people working on the construction site. But the intervention will not stop at the skyscraper: 22 thousand square meters of public space will be redeveloped, with the planting of 65 new trees, the construction of 900 square meters of new green areas and the redevelopment of another 450 square meters. The milestone for the completion of the works is expected by the winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina in 2026.

The Milanese city planning councilor, Giancarlo Tancredi, underlined that despite the covid and the consequent crisis, “in Milan there is still a lot of interest in the construction of offices”. The new skyscraper “is a candidate to be one of the most representative buildings in the city”. The intervention also provides for “a reorganization of the roads and greater pedestrianization of the area, with the construction of a velostation”.

The commissioner added how “from the urbanization costs of the project we are able to generate more than 4 million euros, which we will use to redevelop the surrounding areas. There are several interventions, already carried out or in the pipeline, to change the face of the surrounding area. at the central station: “The construction of the central market in piazza IV novembre; the redevelopment of the garden for girls and boys around the world; the ‘SeMiniAmo’ project in piazza Duca d’Aosta “.

The project manager, Diego Imperiale, explained that the tower “will be a green, sustainable building, in line with the objectives of the circular economy”. The genesis of the project began in 2019, when “the Michelangelo Hotel was bought by a company that deals with hotel management. The covid and the crisis in the hotel business, however, prompted us not to build a new hotel but a structure for offices “. Of the approximately 100 employees that Michelangelo had, concludes Imperiale, “80% have been relocated. Of the remaining 20%, 10% are being relocated”.