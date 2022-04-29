Europe’s Inflation Hits All-Time High and People Prepare by Buying Bitcoin

Key facts: Europe’s inflation reached an all-time high for the sixth consecutive month.

43% of Spanish retailers bought crypto assets in 2022, reveals study.

Inflation in Europe has reached an all-time high for the sixth consecutive month, according to preliminary data from Europe’s statistics office, Eurostat. A global problem that hits the continent hard and makes the inhabitants resort to investment methods, such as bitcoin (BTC), to face its impact.

The body gave know that the year-on-year headline inflation in Europe was 7.5% in April. A figure that exceeds the previous index collected in March of 7.4% and all the previous ones. This situation calls into question the economic stability that characterized the continent, like the United States, which is experiencing a record number of 8.5%.

Inflation in Europe reaches historical maximum for the sixth consecutive month. Source: Eurostat / europa.eu

The latest inflation data from Europe comes amid the advancement of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of energy supply. This in turn raises concern about a potential recession and supply crisis fueled by China’s measures. How the European Central Bank will respond is still unknown. Above all, since the president of the IMF expressed regret for the increase in banknote printing during the pandemic.

This context has changed the investment trends of retailers, which are preferring bitcoin to a greater extent than traditional instruments. This can be seen in Spain, for example, where the holding of stocks and national bonds has been reduced, while that of crypto assets has increased.

The investment trend migrates to bitcoin to combat inflation in Spain

An eToro study reveals that 43% of Spanish retailers invested in crypto assets in the first quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of eight percentage points compared to the end of the previous year, when investment in national securities was ahead (47%) and national bonds were in third place (25%).

However, this ranking changes when asking about investment preferences for the next 12 months. Cryptoactives come to occupy the first place, maintaining the preference of 43%, while the interest in Spanish securities falls to 30% and in bonds to 15%.

Thus, the Spanish are well ahead of the international average in the adoption of cryptocurrencies, as confirmed by the Bank of Spain this week. The government body announced that 60,000 million euros circulate in the country. The most widely used cryptoactives here and globally are bitcoin and ether (ETH).

The exchange’s research also distinguished that while young people invest the most in cryptocurrencies, more and more older people do so. It precisely maintains that 22% of the Spaniards surveyed over 55 years of age have bought cryptocurrencies, which implies an increase of nine percentage points compared to the previous year.