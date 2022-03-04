Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant Burns After Russia Attack – NBC 7 South Florida

KIEV – The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday that the fire that broke out at the Enerhodar nuclear power plant, in the Zaporizhia region, in the southeast of the country, is “within the rules” and clarified that it broke out in a building outside the plant itself.

“The condition of the fire in nuclear power plants is within the norm,” he indicated in his Telegram account.

According to this official source, the fire occurred in the training building “outside the nuclear power plant” itself.

He explained that the third unit was disconnected from the single energy system and that only the fourth is in operation.

He added that while the fighting continues, the emergency services are unable to extinguish the fire.

“The rescuers are on standby,” he said.

The mayor of the city, Dmitry Orlov, indicated this Friday on his Telegram account that a fire broke out at the nuclear power plant after Russian forces fired on the plant and that a threat to the first unit was declared after being hit by projectiles. .

“Global security threat! As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” he wrote.

The National Guard confirmed the fire at the plant on its official channel of the same social network.

“There is a fire at the base of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Despite this, the enemy continues to fire in the direction of the station,” he denounced.

A plant worker who regularly provides information to the authorities reported the existence of “a threat to the station’s first power unit” after it was hit by Russian artillery.

The nuclear power plant’s spokesman, Andrii Tuz, explained that a few days ago the unit was placed in a scheduled repair state, but that there was still nuclear fuel inside the reactor that had not been discharged.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said in a tweet that the radiation measurement at the plant “is currently normal”, but noted that the Russian army bombs it “from all sides”.

“If it explodes it will be 10 times bigger (the catastrophe) than Chernobyl” in 1986, he warned.

“The Russians must cease fire immediately, allow firefighters access and create a safety zone,” he tweeted.