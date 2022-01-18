Eurospin open positions, 100 new job opportunities January 2022

The company is looking for new professional figures to be included in its staff starting from the current month with the possibility of internal growth for employees.

In recent weeks, companies in the food sector are looking for staff to be placed in their various offices scattered along the Peninsula.

We have mentioned McDonald’s, Barilla, Esselunga and Coop but the list does not stop there as Eurospin Italia Spa. Has also recently updated the positions sought throughout the national territory. Let’s see in detail what you are looking for and the predestined placement sites for the various jobs you are looking for.

Eurospin is looking for professionals, all the details

We are talking about a company specialized in large-scale distribution of food and consumer goods from the discount channel present in Italy, Slovenia and, from 2020, in Croatia.

Its origin dates back to 1993 on the initiative of four families of entrepreneurs already active in organized distribution, Pozzi from Lombard Dugan, Mion from Veronese Migross, Odorizzi from Trentino-based cooperative Dao and Barbon from Friulian Vega. Eurospin distribution is widespread today, let’s see the figures sought in detail.

Sales staff in Manfredonia (FG)

Gastronomy department clerk in San Cataldo (CL)

Gastronomy department employee in the Boccea area of ​​Rome (RM)

Workers in the butchery department in Colleferro (RM)

Branch assistant / deputy branch assistant in Barletta (BT)

Branch assistant / deputy branch assistant in Trieste (TS)

Branch assistant / deputy branch assistant in Massarosa (LU)

Deputy branch assistant in Vallefoglia (PU)

Branch assistant / deputy branch assistant in Monfalcone (GO)

Sales staff in Mantua (MN)

Sales staff in Scandicci (FI)

Sales staff in Pioltello (MI)

Sales staff in Soresina (CR)

Sales staff in Prato (PO)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Lavazza open positions, new job opportunities in Italy January 2022

To send your application, we invite you to consult the WORK WITH US section of the official website where there are also all the specifications on the many positions sought, over 100 we said:

https://www.eurospin.it/posizioni-aperte-nei-punti-vendita/.