World

Eurotitanic: the announcement of the ECB that leads Italy towards the iceberg – Lo Squillo

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated

The ECB has announced that it will end the PEPP, the government bond purchase program launched on the occasion of the outbreak of the crisis linked to the management of Covid, in March next year¹.


We will therefore go from an average of around 100 billion in monthly purchases to 20 billion.

A scenario that, also in light of the inflationary flare-up (aggravated mainly by the infamous energy policy choices of the European Union itself) that we are experiencing, will worsen the crisis towards which the EU is about to crash us.

We will therefore have a drastic decrease in the purchases of government bonds by the ECB, the consequent and asymmetrical increase in interest rates on debt (and, therefore, the spread), the return in all its splendor of the Stability and Growth Pact. (cut in public spending and return of primary surpluses).

All this, as mentioned, in a context of exogenous inflation (i.e. due to causes external to Italy, but only partly external to the EU).

The classic perfect storm.

And if you hear music in the distance, don’t be surprised. This is perfectly normal.

It is that of the Titanic orchestra that continues to play as the ship heads at full speed against the iceberg.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Omicron, the first Italian case in Campania

3 weeks ago

Russia, yet another record of deaths from Covid: over 1200 in the last 24 hours. Never so many since the beginning of the pandemic

November 9, 2021

London, almost half of the infections are from Omicron: “It will soon supplant the Delta”. In the Kingdom, Plan B is triggered

3 days ago

OECD reiterates that in Italy we have few nurses and Fnopi is asking for measures to fill this deficiency

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button