Eurotitanic: the announcement of the ECB that leads Italy towards the iceberg

by Gilberto Trombetta

The ECB has announced that it will end the PEPP, the government bond purchase program launched on the occasion of the outbreak of the crisis linked to the management of Covid, in March next year¹.

That is in 4 months.

We will therefore go from an average of around 100 billion in monthly purchases to 20 billion.

ECB government bonds

A scenario that, also in light of the inflationary flare-up (aggravated mainly by the infamous energy policy choices of the European Union itself) that we are experiencing, will worsen the crisis towards which the EU is about to crash us.

We will therefore have a drastic decrease in the purchases of government bonds by the ECB, the consequent and asymmetrical increase in interest rates on debt (and, therefore, the spread), the return in all its splendor of the Stability and Growth Pact. (cut in public spending and return of primary surpluses).

All this, as mentioned, in a context of exogenous inflation (i.e. due to causes external to Italy, but only partly external to the EU).

The classic perfect storm.

And if you hear music in the distance, don’t be surprised. This is perfectly normal.

It is that of the Titanic orchestra that continues to play as the ship heads at full speed against the iceberg.

[¹ https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2021/html/ecb.mp211216~1b6d3a1fd8.en.html?fbclid=IwAR25qvDHbGwTiSj0cc7KtQWOuXRD1EeK2qLUGo_3hUBrAzDh97FblUJTPRU]

Source: https://www.lantidiplomatico.it/dettnews-eurotitanic_lanno_della_bce_che_porta_litalia_verso_liceberg/32703_44411/

Posted on 17.12.2021

