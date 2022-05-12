Eurovision 2022, the Panic Flight: Gianluca Ginoble positive at Covid, the production finds a solution for the exhibition. Here’s what we’ll see

It was supposed to be a big party but it turned into an afternoon of disappointment and bewilderment. The three tenors de The flight – Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignazio Boschetto – were expected at the Pala Olimpico in Turin because they were guests of the second semifinal from Eurovision Song Contest, but the hours leading up to their first 4:45 pm dress rehearsal have turned into a mystery. The trio’s busy promotional schedule has been practically streamlined. We from FqMagazine we should have interviewed them for a comment on what we would have seen, but we literally didn’t make it in time. The tampon blocked everything. A few TV and radio stations interviewed Ignazio and Piero. Gianluca’s absence made a noise. Then came the certainty: the third singer tested positive for Covid and is therefore in isolation as a precaution.

The production waited for a few hours to figure out what would be the right thing to do. Canceling the show would have been pointless, even short of time to contact a substitute guest. The boys then shared a last minute solution, the most plausible. Behind closed doors Ignazio and Piero took the stage to sing the rock version of “Great love” And Gianluca appeared on the left side of the sun, placed at the center of the scenography, to sing some verses of the piece with the two friends and colleagues. A performance in “dad”, to use a term that has been heard at school in these two and a half years. A remote connection solved the hitch. Il Volo then appeared in the evening for the second dress rehearsals and the public nevertheless appreciated the solution found to save what can be saved. Gianluca’s great regret for not being present remains. The thought of the trio already flies to this summer when they will return live, after two and a half years, around Italy starting from 3 and 4 June at the Verona Arena.