Eurovision 2022: Ukraine big favorite, who are the other favorite countries of the bookmakers?

The great European music competition will be broadcast this Saturday, May 14 at 9 p.m. on France 2. If Ukraine is the big favorite, the bookmakers have already listed the other potential winners.

25 countries will compete this Saturday, May 14 in the Song Champions League in Turin, Italy. The Eurovision 2022 competition returns to France 2 for an eminently political edition against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Like every year, bookmakers (bettors) and “Eurofans” share their forecasts which often aim fairly accurately at the countries present in the top 5.

Last year this was the case as Ouest-France reminds us, where the forecasts gave Italy in 1st place ahead of France and Barbara Pravi. That’s what happened.

Which countries qualify?

After a selection, 25 countries qualified for the final: Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and the Netherlands have already qualified after the first semi-final on May 10. Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Sweden qualified in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Finally we must add France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, founding members and automatically qualified.

Who are the favourites?

Ukraine should obviously take center stage during the competition. Although Eurovision presents itself as apolitical, the competition is a regular opportunity to send messages. This year, the organization has also decided to ban russia in response to his invasion of Ukraine.

European unity or not, Ukraine is the big favorite this year. The vote of European countries, which accounts for 50% of a country’s score, could reflect massive support in order to award the famous “twelve points” to the group Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania, a rap-lullaby. Their rating is 59%.

Coincidence or not, last year, when the Brexit had been officially recorded, the United Kingdom had arrived…last.

England

However, the English could find favor with the Europeans tomorrow. Bookmakers place song space man of Sam Ryder in good position. Very popular on TikTok and followed by more than 12 million Internet users, English is to be watched closely…

Sweden

It is one of the countries that has won Eurovision the most times. With six victories already on the clock, Sweden could once again transform the test with Cornelia Jakobs and her song, Hold me closer. His pop ballad wowed fans.

Italy

Italy is choosing security this year. The country hopes, in addition to enjoying the last victory of the Maneskin group, to seduce viewers by offering a well-known face. Mahmood, who caused a sensation in 2019 by coming second, returns in duet with Blanco on the title Brividy.

Spain

Mui caliente on the side of our neighbors the Spaniards with Chanel. The singer-dancer and actress set the rehearsals on fire with her song SloMo. As Ouest-France indicates, Chanel has collaborated with Madonna, Black Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, quite a list of achievements.

And France in all this?

The Bretons Alvan & Ahez will move into sixth position, a place “early in the evening” according to the specialists who should not play in their favor. According to the Internet user, the group with its electro-trad piece in the Breton language would not even make it into the top 15. However, according to the poll by the French site Eurovision-fr-net, the group could claim third place, behind the Poland and Sweden.