Eurovision 2023: these are the seven candidate cities in the United Kingdom

This Friday, from the BBC the list of possible cities that could host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in

United Kingdom. The seven selected that have passed to the next phase are

Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds and Sheffield.

There were twenty cities that applied to host the most famous music festival in Europe; however, in addition to the rest of the discarded ones, it has drawn attention that

neither the capital, London, nor Brighton will pass the filter, which until now was considered one of the favorites. Other cities that presented a proposal were the well-known Aberdeen, Belfast, Leeds, Darlington and Bristol, which were also rejected.

The new favorites of the public



Of all the preselected it seems that the final decision is between

Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgowwhich have become the new favorites of the public for the next festival.

However, it seems that social networks have already made a choice because they have not been able to avoid making the similarities with the well-known film by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams,

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’. The American actor managed to portray all the European musical madness in a film where he played a representative from Iceland who participated in the Eurovision Song Contest held in Edinburgh. For this reason, from the networks they have tried to wink at the film and point to the Scottish city of

glasgow as winner

It would not be the first time that a Eurovision Song Contest has been held in the United Kingdom, with the latter being a total of nine times. Of all of them, the most memorable festival was that of

1974 in Brightonwhere the group ABBA won with

‘Waterloo’.

Although the official winner of the previous Eurovision 2022 was the ‘Stefania’ from Ukraine with 439 points, from the organization they released a statement that declared it impossible to hold the contest in Ukraine for “security reasons”. Therefore, it was the country that came in second place,

United Kingdom (with ‘Spaceman’ by Sam Ryder), which remained as host of the festival for the following year, although with the full collaboration of Ukrainian television. The winning country also

will go directly to the final without fail of having to win the place in the semifinals and, on the other hand, it will be their flag that appears in the logo.