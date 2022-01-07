Eurozone Inflation Highs + 5% in December By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Eurozone inflation hit new all-time highs in December driven once again by a sharp rise in energy prices threatening to ruin the first quarter for consumers and businesses.

According to Eurostat’s first estimates, the annual inflation rate increased to 5.0% in the last month of the year, up from 4.9% in November and over the 4.7% expected by the Investing consensus. .com.

Looking at the main components of inflation, energy prices recorded the highest annual rate (+ 26.0% from 27.5% in November), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+ 3.2% from 2 , 2% of the previous month). The component of non-energy industrial goods also rose, + 2.9% compared to 2.4% in November.

The energy crisis does not stop

The continuous increase in energy prices, also due to an increasingly unstable geopolitical context, remains the main concern of the governments of the Member States, which in recent months have already allocated several billion euros in subsidies to calm the effects of the increase in the cost of gas. on household and business bills.

According to the latest PMI surveys from IHS Markit, inflationary pressures remain “still high” and selling and buying prices “rose at the second fastest rate ever, only surpassed by those in November”.

For IHS senior economist Joe Hayes, “December economic activity levels have generally stagnated”, and “despite the marginal decline in price pressures, we are still in the hot zone as increases in selling prices and of purchase indicated the second fastest value ever recorded “.

The euro could cost more

Record inflation only increases speculation for an ECB interest rate hike as early as this year, as evidenced by the rise in euro area sovereign bond yields this week.

Furthermore, according to Reuters data, money market futures referring to the October meeting of the ECB show that a 10 basis point hike in rates has already been incorporated into prices, while a 15 basis point tightening is also expected by December.

After the December meeting, President Lagarde said inflation “will remain above two percent for most of 2022”, pointing out that an increase this year “remains very unlikely”.

However, with a more expensive and several board members like Knot pushing for a more aggressive policy, Frankfurt may be forced to revise its ideas sooner than expected.