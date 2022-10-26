Eva Copa and Megan Fox, were awarded as the 100 emerging leaders of the world – eju.tv

The mayor of El Alto, Eva Copa, was included by Time magazine as one of the most influential personalities in the world. She traveled to the United States and was honored alongside stars, artists, and government officials.

Jhovana Carmen Cahuasa Quispe

Source: Red Uno/Do not miss me

The award dates back to 1999, where 100 personalities in the world who are highly influential are distinguished, and for the first time a Bolivian receives this recognition, we are talking about the mayor of the city of El Alto, Eva Copa, who was this Tuesday, in direct contact from New York, in an exclusive interview with the program Que No Me Perda.

The mayor stated that she felt very moved by such an important recognition, since It is the first time that a Bolivian woman has received this award and even more so as she is part of TIME100 Next in 2022.

“I am very excited, the first time I am here in New York, it is the first time that we are also being nominated, for my beloved city of El Alto, it is very exciting to know that you are among the 100 most influential people in the world, and Being part of the nomination of emerging leaders makes us put more effort into being able to generate a commitment to the new generations,” said Copa.

A select group would have chosen Copa, to be among the 100 awardees with nominations as world leader.

“When I arrived, many people told me, Eva, how brave you were, how you encouraged yourself, and I told them out of dignity, because it is not possible for our future or our decisions to depend on another person“Cup said.

The mayor was interviewed, photographed and distinguished in this event, which was attended by great personalities worldwide, as can be seen in the photograph, she was together Megan Denise Fox, who is an American actress and model. “Fox achieved further recognition playing Mikaela Banes in Transformers, a role that earned her several award nominations.”