Eva Dorofeeva – Free Toast

Tuesday 4th January, in the wonderful setting of Apollo Theater of Lecce, the Salento Music Chamber welcomes the new year with the usual New Year’s concert, inserted in the billboard of the 52 ^ Concert Season.

Special guest this year will be the Kharkiv Symphony Orchestra, historical Ukrainian symphony orchestra, conducted for the occasion by Yuriy Yanko, with the special participation of the soprano Eva Dorofeeva. The musical program includes all the traditional waltzes and polkas of the most beautiful Viennese New Year’s concerts.

There Kharkiv Symphony Orchestra has more than a hundred years of history behind it. In October 1929 it became a leading group within the Ukrainian Radio and Television Committee and after the founding of the Kharkiv Philharmonic Society was granted official philharmonic status. Throughout the history of the orchestra, many great musicians have performed with it, including Anton Rubinstein, Aram Khachaturian, Mstislav Rostropovich, Dmitri Shostakovich and many others.

In 1986 the orchestra won the orchestra competition among the Soviet republics under the leadership of its musical director Alexander Alexeev. Currently the lead violinist of the orchestra is Igor Shapovalov, who has the title of People’s Artist of Ukraine.

The Orchestra regularly participates in international classical music events and has made successful tours; during one of these, in Spain in 2003, it was recognized as “The best foreign orchestra of the year”.

Principal conductor of the orchestra is Yuriy Yanko. Born in Kharkiv, Yanko was Conductor of the Zaporizhzhya Academic Philharmonic Orchestra, Music Director and Conductor of the Chamber Orchestra of the Kharkiv Special School of Music. Since 1994 he has been conducting at the Kharkiv Opera House, where he has staged numerous opera and ballet performances.

Young Ukrainian soprano, Eva Dorofeeva it has a full lyric timbre, ideal for the roles of Manon Lescault, Traviata, Rondine, Boheme, Liu (Turandot). She made her debut at the Kiev Opera House at a very young age and later joined the permanent company of the Dnepropetrovsk Opera House. In 2016 he joined the prestigious Academy of the Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago: here too he began a profitable solo activity, performing in renowned Italian festivals and theaters.

Presales available at the headquarters of Salento Music Chamber, to the Charles V Castle, online and in the sales points of the circuit Vivaticket. Access to the theater is allowed to adults and children over 12 years old only by presenting the reinforced green pass (so-called Super Green Pass) and with an FFP2 type mask. On the other hand, children under 12 can enter without certification, but always with an FFP2 type mask.

Founded by Maestro Carlo Vitale in 1970, the Camerata Musicale Salentina is supported by Ministry of Culture, from the Puglia region and from Municipality of Lecce.

Sponsor of the event Banca Popolare Pugliese.

MUSICAL PROGRAM

Rossini: Barber of Seville, Overture Puccini: from Gianni Schicchi “O my dear Babbino” Strauss: “Emperor’s Waltz” Op. 437 Strauss: “Chinese Galop” Op. 20 Strauss: “Long live the Hungarians!”, Quick Polka Op.332 Puccini: from La Boheme “Yes, they call me Mimì” Tchajkovskij: Swan Lake, Suite Strauss: “Voices of Spring”, Waltz

Strauss: “The Bat”, Overture Lehar: His lip is silent Strauss: “Tritsch Tratsch, Polka Op. 214 Glinka: “Waltz Fantasia” Offenbach: “Orpheus in Hell”, Can Can Strauss: “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”, Waltz Op. 314

TICKET PRICES (including pre-sale fee)

Armchairs and I Order Boxes: Whole € 33, Reduced * € 30

I Order boxes (places with poor visibility): € 18

II Order Armchairs and Boxes: Whole € 27, Reduced * € 24

Armchairs in the last rows and second tier boxes (places with poor visibility): € 12

Gallery: Whole € 17, Reduced * € 15

* The reduction is valid for: over 65, under 35 | Teachers | Students | BPP Banca Popolare Pugliese employees | Disabled people and carers | 50th and 51st season subscribers

The reduction will be applied upon presentation of the relevant document that allows it.

Disabled people in wheelchairs are entitled to free admission.

SPECIAL PRICES:

UNDER 35, SCHOOLS, DISABLED and ACCOMPANYING PERSONS, GROUPS (at least 8 people)

A limited number of seats are available at a special rate for Under 35s, schools, disabled people and carers, groups of at least 8 people.

Poltronissime last rows and I Order Side Boxes: € 18

Armchairs in the last rows and Second Order Side Boxes: € 12

Gallery: € 10

Info to access the promotion: 0832 309901 – 348 0072655

E-mail: ticketetteria@cameratamusicalesalentina.com

CHARTER OF THE TEACHER AND 18APP

Also for this event it is possible to purchase the ticket or season ticket using the Culture Bonus, choosing the type of voucher LIVE SHOWS or CONCERTS.

WITH THE CHILDREN AT THE THEATER!

Attending the concerts of the Camerata Salentina with your children is possible! In fact, the Association organizes a music workshop dedicated to children aged 6 and up simultaneously with the evening shows and in the internal halls of the theaters.

The cost varies from € 8 to € 10 per child, with the possibility for children to attend the show.

SUSPENDED TICKET

A “suspended ticket” for those who cannot afford to go to the theater: solidarity and culture come together in the initiative of the Camerata Musicale Salentina. The mechanism is very simple: anyone, with only 2 €, it can offer a “suspended ticket” and ensure that the theater is truly a cultural tool for everyone.

For each suspended ticket donated, the Camerata will offer another one. Solidarity associations wishing to collaborate in this project can contact the Camerata offices on 348 0072655.

INFO

Salento Music Chamber

Via XXV Luglio 2B – Lecce

Tel: 0832 309901 – Cell: 348 0072654 (Info) – 348 0072655 (Ticket office)

E-mail: ticketetteria@cameratamusicalesalentina.com

Site: www.cameratamusicalesalentina.com – Follow us on Facebook!