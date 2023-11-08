Eva Gomez returns after resigning from Tierra Brava

The former reality show participant took the opportunity to deny that she had resigned on previous occasions.

departure this tuesday night eva gomez After this he announced his resignation in front of his remaining colleagues. Brave land.

especially with dynamo, The former participant mentioned his complicated return to Chile, what imprisonment means to him and his future projects.

Eva Gomez and her fainting after her resignation from Tierra Brava

During the last chapter, the Spanish revealed that “A Family Theme” The Channel 13 reality show prompted her separation. On the same lines, the former Hacienda House member explained that “I didn’t want to ask for favors or have to deal with the uncertainty of what was going on outside, so I decided to take a step aside.”

Once back in reality, Eva Gomez took advantage refute rumor Who claimed that she was admitted in the hospital.

“I was not hospitalized, but I fainted, I fell and blacked out,” the former participant confessed, assuring that she had never gone through such a situation.



Furthermore, the communicator described the physical damage suffered after his disintegration: “My chin, bones inside my mouth were broken, my face, neck and shoulders were injured. Actually, I hurt my neck, they immobilized my left arm and I had to go to the emergency room.

Regarding this, he revealed that due to the head injury he had to undergo several tests and also to find out what was the reason for his fainting.

“This led to severe dehydration and not being able to properly treat the bronchitis, which I believe started in the first few days,” Claiming that he had caught a cold due to his bedding getting wet in the stable area.

His time in Tierra Brava and his future projects

About their experiences inside the Hacienda House, eva gomez He explained in detail how he went through this challenge. “Broadly speaking, I would tell you that it was a very good experience, borderline and extreme in any case,” Held.

While the former host of the Viña Festival also mentioned the positive things that the confinement left him: “I gained a lot of learning and friendships, which I hope will last over time and “I discovered a new side of myself.”

Regarding his personal projects, he announced that this Wednesday he will make his Getting Started with Podcasts Where he will interview different faces. Along with this, Eva Gomez told that she has released a song with her son named Lie And next year his film will be released named Sunny nights.